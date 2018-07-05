Thank you for submitting your vote for Britain's Best Bike Mechanic 2018.

Please keep an eye on cyclingweekly.com and mbr.co.uk to see how the vote progresses.

The mechanics with the highest number of votes will be invited to take part in a skills test to determine Britian’s Best Bike Mechanic.

The winners will be announced at the end of September.

You have now been successfully entered into our prize draw to win a Park Tool home mechanic starter tool kit and either a Cycling Weekly or MBR magazine subscription.

Winners of the prize draw will be contacted before we announce the winning mechanic.

We’d like to thank Park Tool and British Cycling with their support for this campaign.