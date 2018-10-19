Club of the Year in association with Santini | The shortlist

International success and big money sponsors may come and go. But as long as people are riding bikes one thing will always remain – cycling clubs. The bedrock of the sport, clubs provide many with their first taste of cycling. From kids riding their first bike to retirees rediscovering their youth, a good club can do as much for future of the sport as can a British Tour winner.

With over 70 entries for this award this was undoubtedly the toughest category to slim down. It’s encouraging to see so many clubs doing such incredible work. With so little to chose between many of the entrants the judging panel had to set some criteria. The four shortlisted clubs all had a good mix of male and female riders, were Go Ride accredited and all of them promoted multiple club and open events during the year.

The Shortlist

You have been nominating who you would like to see win Club of the Year in association with Santini and the judges have whittled the nominees down to the following shortlist.

North Down CC

Otley CC

Sleaford Wheelers

Ilkley CC

The Award winners will be revealed at the Cycling Weekly Awards dinner on 12 December at 8 Northumberland Avenue, to which representatives from each of the shortlisted clubs will be invited.

Cycling Weekly Awards judge Brian Cookson said: I first joined a club in 1965, an era when club life was a regular feature of being a cyclist. Then came a period of decline, when many clubs dwindled to single-figure membership or disappeared altogether. But today I can say that I have never seen so many dynamic and brilliant clubs in so many of our cities, towns and villages. They are the very cornerstone of our sport

Cycling Weekly editor Simon Richardson said: Every week we run a Ride With feature where we ride with a British club. I’m permanently surprised by the strength of our club scene. No matter what hits the headlines, it’s the club riders out on the roads week in week out that make cycling what it is. And that’s so much more than just a sport.

Head over to cyclingweekly.com/awards to vote for your winners of 2018 Local Hero and Best charitable Initiative, and you can enter our competition to win 2 tickets to the Awards Dinner and entry and accommodation for Haute Route Norway 2019.