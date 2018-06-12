Nominations are open for Club of the Year in association with Santini

We need your help. Tell us why your club deserves to be crowned 2018 Club of the Year

In our hunt for the 2018 Club of the Year in association with Santini we are looking for the club that has set high standards in 2018, whether through a uniquely strong purpose or mission, a particularly strong sense of community, or growing our sport. This isn’t necessarily the biggest club, but it’s the one that has a story to tell about its outstanding 2018.

The winning club will get the chance to receive a sleek new pro kit from Santini for 15 club members, custom designed by Santini’s head designer, and a trip for two members to Santini to collect the kit and ride the Il Lombardia course with an ex-professional rider. That’s not all, as the winning club will be featured in Cycling Weekly magazine and Santini’s marketing campaign as well as receive an exclusive discount on Santini kit.

Santini has designed and manufactured cycling clothing for over 50 years, helping amateurs and professionals fulfil their goals and ambitions from the World Championships to club 10s.

Santini marketing director, Paola Santini said: “We are very excited to partner with Cycling Weekly by sponsoring the ‘Club of the Year’ award, a category that celebrates those outstanding clubs that have made a real impact in their community, that have gone the extra mile to welcome new riders or that have given back to the cycling fraternity by promoting competitive and non-competitive events.“

We only require one nomination per club so make sure it’s your best.

Nominations will close on Friday August 31, 2018

Once we close the nominations, our judging panel, which consists of former UCI president Brian Cookson, Britain’s most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey, British Cycling’s independent Chair Frank Slevin and Cycling Weekly editor Simon Richardson, will review the entries and select the winner of the 2018 Club of the Year.

The winners will be announced at the Cycling Weekly Awards Ceremony which will take place at 8 Northumberland Avenue, in London, on Wednesday December 12.