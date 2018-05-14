Tech of the week: Viviani’s one-in-a-billion sunnies, Limar’s new aero helmet and a cheaper 3T Strada

Also a pink Ribble and deals on bikes and wheels

More Giro d’Italia tech news

We’ve reported on the huge range of spec options for the Ekoi Perso Evo9 sunglasses, as worn by two-stage winner Elia Viviani. With everything from frame style to Ekoi logo customisable, there are over a billion different combinations on offer.

We’ve also been testing Peter Sagan’s 100% Speedcraft sunglasses and have our review out this week.

More new headwear for the Giro d’Italia comes in the form of Limar’s Air Pro Volcanic helmet – so named as it had its first outing on the stage to Mount Etna on the heads of the Astana Pro Team. Its carbon fibre shell has allowed Limar to make its ribs extra-narrow for a claimed 20% increase in aerodynamic efficiency and a saving of one second per 10km over the brand’s Ultralight.

A cheaper 3T Strada and a pink Ribble

3T has launched a lower priced version of its Strada single ring aero bike. The Strada Pro comes as a complete bike with SRAM Force 1 groupset and a host of 3T parts, including its wheels. It’s priced at €4990.

And Ribble has unveiled a nice, understated pink-on-grey limited edition of its R872 in honour of Italy’s most famous race. We liked the standard colour version when we tested it, so a splash of pink should only make it nicer – and maybe just that bit faster.

