Trek-Segafredo switch to Pirelli tyres for 2020

Trek-Segafredo has swapped its tyre sponsor from Vittoria to Pirelli for the 2020 season.

The team debuted its new sponsor at the Tour Down Under this year, with riders hitting on the men’s and women’s teams hitting the roads on the brand’s PZero Velo Tubular Tyres – including women’s winner Ruth Winder who clinched the overall on the 25mm version.

>>> Best Road Bike Tyres for 2020

Elsewhere in the pro peloton, Mitchelton-Scott also ride upon tyres from the brand which, renowned for its expertise in the automotive industry, made a return to cycling in 2017 with the PZero model.

The race ready PZero scored highly with Cycling Weekly’s test team, gaining a place in the Editor’s Choice awards. Second in line for release was the Cinturato tubeless ready model, with a focus on resilience for those slogging out daily long miles.

Not only sticking with the road, Pirelli was also announced as a co-title sponsor for the Trek mountain bike team this year: Team Trek-Pirelli.

Pirelli says the the partnership is a natural fit, citing the team’s “forward thinking ethos” as a draw – Trek-Segafredo was the first UCI squad to convert 100% to riding disc brake bikes, back in 2018 – a trend the majority have now followed with just a few squads sticking with a rim option in the stable.

The Italian marque looks set to continue its journey into the development of tyres for bikes as well as cars, calling the new link-up with the World Tour men’s and women’s team an “open air laboratory”, and intending to take feedback from the likes of world champion Mads Pedersen, multiple Grand Tour winner Vincenzo Nibali and former world champion Lizzie Deignan.

The brand lists its move into the road cycling market as a part if its sustainability improvement aspirations. It’s already listed as a “A” rating company by the CPD (Climate Disclosure Project); which measures efforts to reduce emissions and climate risks.