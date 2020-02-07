Trek’s new Domane+ HP boasts 28mph top out speed

Trek has unveiled its latest electric road bike – and the Domane+ HP boasts a 150 mile range plus a top speed of 45kph/28mph.

The new machine is categorised as a class 3 ‘speed pedelec’ in the US, because it tops out at a much higher pace than the 25kph/15mph class 1 ‘pedal assist’ bikes which meet European standards.

The bike is focused at the US market, and will not be for sale in the UK.

>>> Best electric bikes

The new beastie in the Trek line up uses a Bosch Performance Speed motor, with Kiox controls – including anti theft features, and a 500Wh battery with 75Nm of torque.

The standard battery will cover 80 miles on one charge. If you want the benefit of the 150 mile range, you need to buy an extra 500Wh range extender.

>>> Trek bikes range: which model is right for you

The PowerTube battery lives integrated into the down tube, it can be charged via a port whilst on the bike, or removed.

Handy for commuters are integrated lights, both front and rear with the white beam being Bontrager’s 100 lumen Lync headlight and the rear offering a daytime running mode.

The tyres across the range are tubeless Schwalbe G-One Speed rubber in wide 35c, and the bikes come with Pletscher Comp 40 Flex adjustable kickstand.

The Domane+ HP offers many of the features enjoyed by standard Domane riders – including front and rear ISO speed decouplers which dampen out buzz from the road by allowing flex.

The frame uses Trek’s 500 Series OCLV Carbon, with front and rear flat mount disc brakes and mounts for mudguards.

Like the newest Domane bike, the seat post slots into an extended seat tube, dropping weight and again adding to compliance.

And the price? The range starts at $6,999.99, extending to $9,699.99 for the top end Domane+ HP 7 with Shimano Ultegra Di2 shifters alongside a 1x GRX system with a 46t chainring and 11 speed cassette.