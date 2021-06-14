For 2021, Father's Day falls on Sunday, June 20. Are you're scratching your head, unsure what to get the cycling dad in your life? If so, we're here to help.

We've rounded up 10 great gift suggestions for Father's Day that run from affordable to extravagant. These gifts are guaranteed to be well-received and much more useful than another tie or pair of socks.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ or ‘Best Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Father's Day Gifts for Cyclists

Skratch Labs Anytime Energy Bars The Anytime Energy Bar by Skratch labs gives you the perfect mix of powerful energy and great taste. They’re made of real, natural ingredients like oats, nut butter, sea salt, brown rice, and quinoa crisps. This is the perfect snack for before, during or after a ride. View deal USA: $31.80



Supacaz Super Sticky Kush Galaxy Bar Tape Fresh bar tape can make old bikes look new and feel even better. Especially, when that tape is as plush as this offering by Supacaz. This tape stays tacky for a confident grip, even when wet, and the padding doesn't create obtrusive bulk under gloves or bare hands. View deal USA: $45.00

Abbey Decade Chain Tool If the dad in your life keeps your family's entire fleet of bikes in order, there may be no finer upgrade to his tool kit than Abbey's Decade Chain tool. Thus US-made chain breaker is compatible with 7 through 12-speed chains from Shimano, SRAM and Campagnolo. View deal USA: $175.00

Garmin Edge 830 Bike Computer The Edge 830 performs all the basic computer functions (speed, ride time, mileage, etc.) and keeps you on track no matter where your ride takes you. It automatically uploads to Garmin Connect, syncs with smartphones for notifications, and can display information such as weather so you never miss a call or text or are surprised by changing conditions on your ride. View deal USA: $399



Oakley Jawbreaker Prizm Sunglasses Apart from their retro style, the Jawbreaker Prizm Sunglasses feature some of Oakley's most innovative technologies for the modern cyclist. Oakley's Prizm technology gives the Plutonite lens a shape that enhances the road so you can see any rock or pothole that comes your way. View deal USA: $196.00

Camelbak Podium 24oz Water Bottle Camelbak equipped the Podium 24oz Water Bottle with a spill-proof, self-sealing Jet Valve, a removable lid for easy cleaning, and a positive lockout that eliminates any leaks. Its BPA-free TruTaste polypropylene material is safer to drink out of than polycarbonate plastics, and it won't distort your water's taste. View deal USA: $10.95

Bontrager Ion 200 RT/Flare RT Light Set Small but mighty, the Ion 200 RT/Flare RT light set illuminates the road ahead while keeping you visible on daytime rides and after-dark commutes. Both lights are easy to mount and USB-rechargeable. View deal USA: $115.00

Lezyne Sport Drive Floor Pump The Steel Sport Drive Floor Pump exemplifies the classic, clean style and lifetime durability we love about Lezyne, with a sleek steel body, smooth varnished wood handle, and versatile ABS1 Pro technology that reliably attaches to Presta and Schrader valves. View deal USA: $54.99



Giro Helios Spherical Helmet Slotting in just above the updated Synthe MIPS II, new Giro Helios Spherical Helmet serves as Giro’s premium helmet for road and gravel riding. The Helios Spherical features a progressive layering system with an inner and an outer liner that can rotate around each other in an impact reducing the forces that impact the rider. View deal USA: $249.99

Silca Seat Roll Asymmetrico Silca's Seat Roll Asymmetrico is for cyclists who appreciate an organized seat roll that doesn't shift or bop around while riding, thanks to a BOA L6 Closure System. It has four internal pockets and holds tubes up to 700c x 45mm. View deal USA: $50.00

Bonus Gift Idea: Gift card to an online retailer

If you're still stumped on exactly what to get the cyclist in your life, you can't go wrong with a gift card—especially if time is of the essence. These retailers allow you to choose the amount you want to spend and offer digital gift cards delivered directly to the recipient.

Gift card to Competitive Cyclist

Gift card to Jenson USA

Gift card to REI