GoPro is stacking its Cyber Monday discounts: Hero 11 Black 36% off and Hero 9 Black 34% off

Now is the time to grab a GoPro camera for capturing your rides

Image shows cyclist riding with go pro
(Image credit: Future)
Stefan Abram
By Stefan Abram
published

GoPro is our go to for on-the-bike riding shots here at Cycling Weekly. The high quality images coupled with the excellent image stabilization and all-round ruggedness and weatherproofing mean the choice couldn't really be easier. 

If you don't mind lower image quality and shakier recordings, you can definitely get by with cheaper options - particularly if you're just after a camera for capturing number plates and traffic. You can check out our guide to the best action cameras for cycling for our reviews, comparisons and advice. 

But if you're after the very best quality footage, GoPro is what we use and our top recommendation. For all the best Cyber Monday bike deals we've found, check out our main hub page!

USA: was (opens in new tab)

GoPro Hero11 Black 

The latest and greatest from GoPro, packing the HyperSmooth 5.0 image stabilization and capturing 5.3K60 + 2.7K240 video with 24.7 megapixel stills from video. Just be aware that the final discount only shows up once you've added it to your basket - the price on the site looks like its only been reduced to $399.98 / £399.98

USA: was $549.98, now $347.48 at GoPro (opens in new tab)

UK: was £549.98, now £347.48 at GoPro (opens in new tab) 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
USA: was (opens in new tab)

GoPro Hero9 Black

Arguably better value than the GoPro Hero11 - although this model only gets the HyperSmooth 3.0 image stabilization, this still makes for super smooth footage. The video is recorded in full 5K and can take 20 megapixel photos. Again, the final discounted price doesn't get shown until you add it to your basket - on listing the price is only $299.98 / £299.98 

USA: was $399.98, now $262.48 (opens in new tab)

UK: was £399.98, now £262.48 (opens in new tab)

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Stefan Abram
Stefan Abram
Tech features editor

Starting off riding mountain bikes on the South Downs way, he soon made the switch the road cycling. Now, he’s come full circle and is back out on the trails, although the flat bars have been swapped for the curly ones of a gravel bike.


Always looking for the next challenge, he’s Everested in under 12 hours (opens in new tab) and ridden the South Downs Double in sub 20 (opens in new tab). Although dabbling in racing off-road, on-road and virtually (opens in new tab), to date his only significant achievement has been winning the National Single-Speed Cross-Country Mountain Bike Championships in 2019.


Height: 177cm

Weight: 67–69kg



Latest
You might also like