GoPro is stacking its Cyber Monday discounts: Hero 11 Black 36% off and Hero 9 Black 34% off

GoPro is our go to for on-the-bike riding shots here at Cycling Weekly. The high quality images coupled with the excellent image stabilization and all-round ruggedness and weatherproofing mean the choice couldn't really be easier.

If you don't mind lower image quality and shakier recordings, you can definitely get by with cheaper options - particularly if you're just after a camera for capturing number plates and traffic. You can check out our guide to the best action cameras for cycling for our reviews, comparisons and advice.

But if you're after the very best quality footage, GoPro is what we use and our top recommendation. For all the best Cyber Monday bike deals we've found, check out our main hub page!

GoPro Hero11 Black The latest and greatest from GoPro, packing the HyperSmooth 5.0 image stabilization and capturing 5.3K60 + 2.7K240 video with 24.7 megapixel stills from video. Just be aware that the final discount only shows up once you've added it to your basket - the price on the site looks like its only been reduced to $399.98 / £399.98 USA: was $549.98 , now $347.48 at GoPro UK: was £549.98, now £347.48 at GoPro