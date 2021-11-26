Which Black Friday deals are our tech writers buying? Castelli, Fizik and more

Black Friday provides a great opportunity to update, upgrade or replace your existing cycling kit. But it can get confusing. After all, there are thousands of deals out there but a reduced price doesn't mean that it's any good, or more importantly, that you need it!

It probably goes without saying that 25% off something you really need will turn out to be a far better deal than 50% off something that you don't.

To help you separate the wheat from chaff as it were, we've focused on Black Friday bike deals that we truly we believe in - so much so that we'd part with our own cash to buy them.

Black Friday deals our tech writers are buying

£30/US$40 at Wiggle Dhb Merino Long Sleeve Base Layer: £45/US$60 £30/US$40 at Wiggle Save 33%. A merino wool base layer is a real workhorse. It performs across a range of temperatures and can even be worn off the bike when walking, jogging or just lounging around. I've found that Dhb's 200gsm merino wool base layer works a treat. It's warm and feels pleasant against the skin. The flat lock seams make it comfortable too. Importantly Dhb's merino wool is from a guaranteed non-mulesed source. With the featured discount it's the ideal opportunity to pick up a three-season staple.

£71.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles Castelli Explore Velocissimo bib tights: £120 £71.99 at Chain Reaction Cycles Save 40%. I'll be honest i don't like spend too much on bib tights. I only use them for two or three months of the year at the most, preferring to stay in leg warmers for as long as I can. That said, when it is time to don them it's vital that they do their job well. Castelli's Explore Velocissimo tights certainly do. They allow you to move freely while still being really warm. The fleece backed fabric feels great against the skin too. The Kiss Air 2 pad is comfortable. What more do you need? With a 40% saving an already affordable pair of bibs becomes even more so. A genuine bargain.

£25.58 at Chain Reaction Science In Sport Go Isotonic Energy Gels 60ml x 30

UK: £46.99/ £25.58 at Chain Reaction

US: $ 57 $34.20 at Wiggle Save 40-46%. When you find a gel that agrees with you, it's a good idea to stick with it. I've used the SIS Go gels for years now without complaint. They provide 22 grams of carbs per gel, giving you that boost when you need it, especially at points in the ride when you no longer feel like taking on solid food (which is the only time I use them!). Unlike some multipacks, this deal allows you to pick just one flavour, so you're not left with gels that you find unpalatable. With a saving of 46% they work out an under £1 a go, making it a great time to stock up on some fuel for your winter riding.

£78.49/US$93.49 at ProBikeKit Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza torque wrench 1-8Nm: £110/US$150.49 £78.49/US$93.49 at ProBikeKit Save £31.51/US$57.00. There are cheaper torque wrenches for sure but, for me, there are none that are as nice to use as the Effetto Mariposa Giustaforza. Designed specifically for use on bicycles, it feels great in the hand while its small head makes it a breeze to use in those tight spots. Calibrated for up to 8Nm it's ideal for tightening carbon stems, bars and seatposts and is compatible with standard 1/4" bits. Made in Italy it's lightweight (just 140 grams) but feels very solid too. In short it's a lovely looking tool that's simple to operate - and at well under £100 it's a bargain too.

£128 at Sigma Sports Fizik R4 Tempo Overcurve shoes: £194 £128 at Sigma Sports Save 34%. Finding a bike component or accessory that works for you can be revelatory. This is especially true when it comes to the contact points - and a pair of comfortable shoes is vital for an enjoyable ride. I've found Fizik's range of Tempo Overcurve shoes to be comfy straight out of the box thanks to their curved profile. The R4 model features a carbon injected sole that's pretty stiff but not too rigid and a Boa dial for micro adjustment. They're light too at just 230 grams. All told, they're a solid pair of shoes at a great price.

£18 at Sigma Sports Defeet Woolie Boolie 2 socks: £23 £18 at Sigma Sports Save 22%. Defeet's Woolie Boolies are my go-to winter sock. They're warm and comfortable, with just the right thickness and length. Unlike a lot of 'merino' socks they actually contain a decent amount of real wool (48%), which makes them odor-resistant and seemingly very durable too. I've had many pairs over the years, with lots of them still going strong. When I have the opportunity to save a few pounds I invariably pick up another pair, knowing that I'll be wearing them for a long time to come.

£29.99 at Wiggle Muc Off Winter Essentials Kit: £49.99 £29.99 at Wiggle Save 40%. You could spend your money on plenty of kit you possibly don't need. Or, instead, you could invest in Muc Off's Winter Essentials Kit to help your bikes run smoothly through the colder months. At a time of year when the lanes are particularly mucky, it's key to keep your bike and its drivechain clean. This kit contains all you need to do just that, including bike cleaner, drivechain cleaner and wet lube. Not only will it help your bikes to run quietly it will also increase the longevity of the chain and cassette, saving you even more money in the long run.

£88 at Chain Reaction Castelli Perfetto RoS Light Jersey

UK: £160 £88 at Chain Reaction

US: $189.99 $142.49 at Competitive Cyclist Save 45%. Castelli's Perfetto Ros Light is a jersey you never really knew you needed until you tried it out. You then wondered how you'd ridden all those miles without it. When the weather is cool but not really really cold, and when it's damp but not chucking it down it comes into its own. It protects you from the elements but prevents you from overheating. To achieve this it pairs a Gore-Tex Infinium fabric on the front and sleeves with a Nano Flex light material on the back - and because it's short sleeved and close fitting it feels pretty much like a regular jersey. It's currently available in the yellow fluro colour at under £100 - so you can be seen and save money at the same time.

