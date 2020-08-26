Best lightweight bike locks: a buyer’s guide

A bike lock, although not especially glamorous, is perhaps the most important accessory for your bike.

But high-quality doesn’t have to come with an accompanying weight penalty – there are some incredibly lightweight locks which don’t sacrifice security.

If you have a hilly commute, the last thing you want is to be lugging a couple of extra kilos of metal with you. Or when stopping at a café, a lightweight lock provides a little peace of mind, but needs to fit in a jersey pocket.

We’ve put the locks in order of weight, with the intended use of the locks changing as they get heavier. The lightest being best suited for café stops, where you will be nearby the bike at all times. The heavier ones are better suited for longer stops in higher risk areas.

All the locks are the among the lightest in their class, so whatever your need, there should be a lightweight lock for you.

Size matters

The size of the lock is an important consideration because there’s little point in a super lightweight and secure lock if it’s too small to actually lock your bike to anything. So, the internal height and width of the D-locks have been listed, whilst with flexible locks, the lockable length of the cable is given.

But this only helps to some extent. For most of us, it isn’t immediately obvious which is larger out of an 18.2cm x 9.8cm D-lock and a 15.7cm x 11.4cm D-lock. And it’s even less clear how a 48cm long flexible lock would compare.

To make it easier to compare different dimensions, we’ve included the internal area of each of the locks to give an idea of what the locks can handle. Bear in mind that the widths and lengths of D-locks are still important considerations, as that’s what determines how big a lamppost and how many bikes you can lock.

The 48cm flexible lock would have the greatest internal area, in case you were wondering.

Best lightweight bike locks

Hiplok Z LOK Combo Security Tie

Weight: 70g

Dimensions: 43cm long / 147cm2

Security rating: Low

This lock is incredibly lightweight and fits nicely in a jersey pocket. The combination code means you don’t have to carry a key around with you, further streamlining this lock.

Bear in mind that it is not very secure and can be quickly cut through by a thief with the correct tools – so not a lock for leaving your bike at the train station. But isn’t what this lock is designed for; the purpose of this lock is to provide that peace of mind while stopping at the café stop.

Ottolock Cinch Lock

Weight: 175g

Dimensions: 76cm long / 460cm2

Security rating: Low

Another lightweight lock that does without a key, this one marks itself out by its lockable length, which is the longest on our list. Despite this, it is only 9cm wide when coiled, making it a good option for a café ride as multiple bikes can be locked.

Like the previous, this is not a very secure lock, and so should only be used when you are staying near to the bike.

Litelok silver flexi-O

Weight: 641g

Dimensions: 52cm long / 215cm2

Security rating: Sold Secure silver

Something of a goldilocks lock, this one is not the lightest, not the strongest, not the largest, but also not the smallest – making it an incredibly versatile lock. The sold secure silver rating means most insurers cover the use of this on a bike worth less that £1,000, while the weight and size makes it easy to carry and lock the bike.

It is perhaps a little big for the café run, but for some genuine security while bikepacking, this is a compelling option.

Kryptonite Keeper Mini 6

Weight: 748g

Dimensions: 15.2cm x 8.3cm / 126cm2

Security rating: Sold Secure silver

Lightweight security shouldn’t be the preserve of the rich. This lock may be heavier and smaller than the Litelok Silver but at just over 100g heaver and less than a third of the price, it is still a very competitive offering.

The sold secure silver rating makes this a good option for trips about town and it comes with a mount so you can carry it on the bike. If you don’t think the weight saving from its small size is worth the cost in practicality, there are larger options too.

Kryptonite locks also have a bent foot on one of the shackles, which makes locking the D-lock significantly easier, as you don’t have to line up both parts of the shackle with the crossbar.

Seatylock Mason 140

Weight: 970g

Dimensions: 14cm x 8.5cm / 119cm2

Security rating: Sold Secure gold

Incredibly lightweight for the security it offers, this lock comes in at under a kilo but still earns the top security rating. As with the Kryptonite lock, much of this weight saving comes from shrinking it down – this has the smallest internal area on our list.

But if you hold the position that size doesn’t matter and are concerned solely by the weight and security rating, then this is the lock for you.

Litelok Gold Original

Weight: 1120g

Dimensions: 74cm / 436cm2

Security rating: Sold Secure gold

This may be the heaviest on our list of lightweight locks, but its place is well earnt. Although it comes in at 150g more than the Seatylock, it has a significantly larger internal area, making it a more user-friendly lock.

The flexible design means that wide lampposts are no longer your nemesis. There is even the option to buy two with the same lock, so you can attach them together and double the lockable length.

Security rating

‘Sold Secure’ is a third-party independent rating system for the quality of bike locks, going from gold to silver, then bronze. Gold offers the best protection, silver only moderate protection while bronze simply is an impediment to opportunistic thieves.

It is worth checking whether your bike insurance specifies which level of lock you should use. Some insurers stipulate that you will only be covered if you lock your bike with a gold rated lock. If your insurance doesn’t specify this, a general rule of thumb is that silver locks are suitable for bikes worth up to £1,000 and gold should be used on bikes worth over £1,000.

How to lock your bike effectively

A lock is only as effective as the person using it. The fundamental piece of advice is to make sure the lock goes through the frame and attaches to an immovable object.

It may sound obvious, but the number of front wheels that are securely locked to railings with the rest of the bike long gone suggests many are not heeding this advice.

Additionally, ensuring the lock barrel is pointing down makes lock picking more difficult. Securing the rear wheel along with the frame not only keeps that component safe but means there is less space for something to be wedged into the lock to break it open.

In high risk areas, an additional cable – or lock – for securing the front wheel is also a sensible option.