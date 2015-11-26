Best bike deals in cycling: end of season deals

We bring you the best bike deals the web has to offer cyclists...

Bike brands release new models every year – usually around September to coincide with the world’s biggest trade show: Eurobike. As a result, from then onwards there’s always a high number of reduced bikes and bike deals to be found on the web.

There are always some exceptions – some new models will see drastic changes.

However, often the newest models will have been re-vamped slightly, with brands boasting a 2 per cent increase in stiffness or a 5 per cent boost in compliance. Groupsets might gave changed and the paint job will be rejuvenated. But if that doesn’t bother you, there are some great deals to be had…

Ribble Sportive Racing Ultegra was £1,449, now £1,049

A monster deal, with £400 off this Ultegra equipped Ribble Sportive bike – and it comes with quick rolling Mavic Aksium wheels that provide a springy ride and reliability.

Buy now: Ribble Sportive Racing Ultegra at Ribble for £1,049

Ribble R872 Ultegra was £1,649, now £1,199

This bike scored a rare 10/10 in our last Cycling Weekly review – and the price has been cut by £500 – FYI – the sale price on this bike matches the RRP on the groupset alone.

Buy now: Ribble R872 Ultegra at Ribble for £1,199

B’Twin Triban 500 SE road bike was £299, now £269

B’Twin’s road bikes are already pretty good value – and we’ve been impressed enough by the ride quality to award a Triban Value Bike of the Year in the past. The 500 SE model is a great entry level option – with a triple chainring that will suit someone nervous about the hills ahead, but keen to conquer them.

Buy now: B’Twin Triban 500 SE road bike at Decathlon for £269

Giant Propel Advanced Pro 2 2017 Road Bike – was £3648.99, now £1799.99

The aero road bike from Giant, the Propel is made for speed. When we reviewed it, we commented “the Giant Propel feels made for cornering at speed too, with excellent balance, geometry and handling”.

The Advanced 2 model is kitted out with Shimano 105 and Giant’s own deep section wheels, whilst the Propel Advanced 1 carries Shimano Ultegra and shallow wheels, also produced in house.

Buy now: Giant Propel Advanced Pro 2 2017 Road Bike for £1799.99 at Rutland Cycling

Buy now: Giant Propel Advanced 1 2017 Road Bike for £1277.49 at Rutland Cycling

BMC Teammachine SLR01 Ultegra 2017 Road Bike – was £3699, now £2499

A quick, nimble and light road race bike – stiff frame, with Shimano Ultegra groupset powered by DT Swiss hoops with Continental GP 4000S II SL shoes.

Buy now: BMC Teammachine SLR01 Ultegra 2017 Road Bike at Evans Cycles for £2499

Cannondale Slate Ultegra 2017 Adventure Road Bike – was £2999, now £1799

The Slate fits into the ever popular Adventure Road Bike category – it’s got the stiffness of Cannondale’s road bike, with a Lefty front fork plus 650b wheels and 42c tyres.

Buy now: Cannondale Slate Ultegra 2017 Adventure Road Bike at Evans Cycles for £1799

Genesis Skyline 30 2017 – was £799, now £599

The Genesis Skyline 30 comes out of the box ready to commute. It has massive 35c tyres, mudguards, disc brakes and dynamo hub lights front and rear.

Buy now: Genesis Skyline 30 2017 Hybrid Sports Bike at Tredz for £599.99

HOY Shizuoka .001 2018 Hybrid Bike – was £650, now £485

The Shizuoka has a sleek road style frame, and is cut down in all the right places – for example, a single chainring, to be as hassle free as possible. Happily, a wide cassette means there are plenty of gears if you have a hilly commute.

Buy now: HOY Shizuoka .001 2018 Hybrid Bike at Evans Cycles for £485

Giant Escape 1 2017 Hybrid Bike – was £549.99, now £384.99

A lightweight, alloy frame is partnered with a triple chainring to make winching over any hills a total breeze. It has wide 32C tyres so it’s suitable to more rutted tracks and rides in the park, too.

Buy now: Giant Escape 1 2017 Hybrid Bike Black at Rutland Cycling for £384.99

We’ll keep bringing you more bike offers, so check back for more..