AA publishes Highway Code book aimed purely at cyclists

New book aimed at cyclists published by the Automobile Association is 'welcomed' by British Cycling

The Automobile Association has published a Cyclist’s Highway Code: Essential Rules of the Road, which the organisation says is “designed as a companion guide for cyclists and parents of children learning to ride safely”.

The book – touted to be the first of its kind for cyclists – includes sections on buying and looking after a bike, learning to ride, and the Highway Code rules relating to cyclists and cycling on British roads.

Former world and Olympic champion, now British Cycling policy adviser, Chris Boardman was involved in the publication of the book.

“The bicycle is such a simple tool, but one which can improve your health, reduce congestion and make our towns and cities more liveable,” said Boardman. “British Cycling welcomes the AA Cyclist’s Highway Code as it should encourage new cyclists and help parents get their children into cycling.”

According to the AA, a recent survey undertaken by the organisation found that 21 per cent of its members cycle regularly.

Edmund King, AA president, said: “Cyclists and drivers are often the same people and the Highway Code is important whether you are on two wheels or four.”

The AA Cyclist’s Highway Code is available now for £4.99.