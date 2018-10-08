Cyclist, 60, killed in East London hit and run

Emergency services were called in the early hours of Monday morning

A 60-year-old cyclist has died in a hit and run in East London.

Police and paramedics were called to Bronze Age Way in Erith, Bexley at around 4.30am on Monday.

The cyclist had been in collision with a vehicle, which did not stop, and he died at the scene.

Despite the best efforts of the London Ambulance Service crew, he was pronounced dead just before 5.30am.

A statement from the Metropolitan Police said: “Officers in Bexley are at the scene of a fatal collision and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Police were called by London Ambulance Service at 4.35am on Monday (October 8) to reports of an injured male at Bronze Age Way, Erith.

“Officers attended. At the scene, a 60-year-old male cyclist had been in collision with a vehicle. The vehicle did not stop at the scene.

“Cordons and road closures are in place. Bronze Age Way is closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for some time.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

Police said enquiries are under way to trace the man’s next of kin.

The road was closed in both directions and was expected to be closed for some time.

Local officers and the Met Police Serious Collision Investigation unit were on the scene dealing with the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is asked to contact the crash investigation unit on 101 and give the reference 844/8OCT.