Cyclist makes breakfast while on rollers (video)

Two fried eggs is a great way to start the day, especially when it's made while on the rollers

Indoor cycling sessions are a great way to stay fit when the weather is poor outside, but they’re also good for killing two birds with one stone.

Whether it’s catching up on Eastenders, or catching highlights of whatever bike race happens to be on television. Or, you could make breakfast while pedalling, like this lady.

>>> Turbo training sessions: Get the most out of your indoor training

Personally, I find it hard to pedal on rollers without clinging on to the back of the sofa, but this lady effortlessly clips herself in and fires up the hob.

Into the pan go a couple of eggs, a few sprinkles of seasoning and some indiscernible green stuff, all while pedalling along with no problems whatsoever.

>>> Guide to turbo trainers

She even manages to make herself an espresso and drink it without spilling a drop down her white top. I can barely manage that while sitting down, let alone when trying to balance on a bike.

It could have gone horribly wrong, but in the end she ended up with a pretty decent breakfast, although I’d only give her 6/10 for egg presentation. Something to work on next winter.