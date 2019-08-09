Former Saxo Bank rider Jonny Bellis speaks out for first time following assault conviction

Jonny Bellis has spoken out for the first time since he was fined in court for assaulting his then girlfriend.

The 30-year-old was convicted of assaulting his girlfriend after admitting to drunkenly hitting her at the Gloucestershire flat they shared in March earlier this year, leaving her with injuries to her face, arm and ear.

Five months later, he has publicly given his explanation of events, saying he has been “extremely saddened” by the attack on his character in the media.

Bellis said: “One evening, during a heated argument I grabbed [my girlfriend’s] arm, and ultimately got arrested.

“I am sitting here openly saying I am sorry for that. However, I will vehemently deny I ever hit this person. It is worth bringing to people’s attention that any touch (with force or not) can be deemed as common assault.

“I naively entered an interview without any advocacy as I truly believed I had nothing to be protected from. I see now I should have accepted guidance but I have since learnt many innocent people make this mistake.

In light of his conviction, with Bellis fined £635 and ordered to pay the victim £100, he was suspended from his role as sports director of women’s cycling team Drops.

Bellis says he is “working towards rebuilding the version of me that is in line with my values and I am looking forward to my future.”

After a couple of months away from the public eye, Bellis says he feels “authentically happy” having addressed “why I felt unhappy, and i [sic] would like to think others who know me know I am not who the media have portrayed me to be.”

Bellis says he’s made this statement in order to correct the light he has been cast in following the court case, saying: “I am also writing this to help remove the negative story that has been assigned to me and at best can only be seen as a conspiracy theory in an attempt to crumble my character.”

In the aftermath he says his new partner, family and her friends have been victims of harassment from fake social media accounts, with emails also sent to their work colleagues containing links to news stories about Bellis, which he says the Isle of Man police are currently investigating.

Looking to the future, Bellis says he is working on projects on how to reduce stigma surrounding mental health, as well as working in schools to help children bring cycling into their life to promote healthy well-being.

“In what has been a traumatic four months I can see that I can rebuild my life and look forward to reclaiming a place in the cycling community and making a difference to mine and other people’s lives,” Bellis said.

Bellis turned pro with CSC in 2008, before joining Saxo Bank the following year.

He left for An Post-Sean Kelly in 2012, retiring in 2015 after a season with One Pro Cycling in Britain.

In 2009, Bellis suffered a serious injury in a moped crash at the GB training base in Quarrata, Tuscany.

He hit a wall and sustained serious head injuries, being put into a medically induced coma shortly after an operation to relieve pressure on his brain.