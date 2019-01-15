Job vacancy: Weekend editor (digital), Cycling Weekly

We're looking for weekend editor to join the team at Cycling Weekly - part of TI Media

We’re looking for a weekend editor to join the team at Cycling Weekly, part of TI Media.

TI Media is a leading content company that engages millions of consumers every month through our portfolio of premium brands across platforms. By combining our distinctive content with our proprietary data and people-based targeting, we offer highly differentiated end-to-end solutions to marketers across the multimedia landscape.

We have 50+ influential brands including Cycling Weekly, Marie Claire, Country Life and What’s On TV.

About the role

Cycling Weekly keeps getting bigger, and we’re searching for a new part-time weekend editor for our digital team.

The weekend editor will take the lead on cyclingweekly.com site management over the weekends and may additionally work alongside the rest of the digital team for one weekday each week.

He or she will cover racing and other weekend news and events, and will need to be able to work independently with an excellent sense for breaking news, race reporting and managing freelancers. He or she will need to write with skill, wit and an eye for detail, as well as the ability to work quickly but accurately, and be able to identify additional stories that can enhance CW’s coverage of races and events.

To succeed in your application you’ll need formal training and/or news writing or editing experience. Knowledge of working online and social media would be a definite advantage, as would a passion for cycling.

This is a part-time position based predominantly from home with some visits to the Cycling Weekly office in Farnborough, Hampshire.

You can apply for the position online here.

The role

To provide and manage timely, relevant and engaging news, reports and features for the Cycling Weekly website and social media channels over the weekends.

Role outline

– Take the lead in managing the site and news desk over the weekends

– Produce timely, relevant breaking news stories for the Cycling Weekly website

– Be proactive in chasing stories and quotes and creating original content for the website, including features and video

– Assisting the digital editor in working with freelance writers to create original and exciting content

– Requirements

– Proven news writing/editing experience

– Strong knowledge and understanding of cycle sport and cycling culture

– Ability to work quickly, flexibly and independently

– Understanding of content needs for websites, social media and video

– The ability to keep cool under pressure and ask difficult questions

– Good organisational skills

– Willingness to learn news skills and tasks to assist in other areas of the web team

Behaviours

– Vision: ability to contribute to create clear, focused news, and assess the way it is gathered and consumed

– Produce content on demand for the website and social media channels

– Strong judgement and the ability to evaluate complicated issues, and simplify them for the consumer

– Work with other internal teams to produce timely, relevant content and ask difficult questions

– Collaborative: Work with web team and other members of internal teams to help create innovative content