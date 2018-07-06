Job vacancy: News Writer, Cycling Weekly

We're looking for a news writer to join the team at Cycling Weekly - part of TI Media - based in Farnborough, Hampshire

We’re looking for a news writer to join the team at Cycling Weekly based in Farnborough, Hampshire. Cycling Weekly is part of TI Media.

TI Media is a leading content company that engages millions of consumers every month through our portfolio of premium brands across platforms. By combining our distinctive content with our proprietary data and people-based targeting, we offer highly differentiated end-to-end solutions to marketers across the multimedia landscape.

We have 50+ influential brands including Cycling Weekly, Marie Claire, Country Life and Whats On TV.

About the team

Cycling Weekly keeps getting bigger, and we’re searching for a new dynamic news writer for our team.

Our news writer will break stories, delve deeper and provide the strong insight our readers expect. Whether it’s a scandal in the pro peloton, plans for a new cycle safety scheme or a fun viral video, this individual will bring stories to life with skill, wit and an eye for detail. He or she will need a strong news sense as well as the ability to work quickly but accurately, and won’t be afraid to pick up the phone or go the extra mile to discover the truth.

To succeed in your application you’ll need formal training and/or significant news writing experience. Knowledge of working online and social media would be a definite advantage, as would a passion for cycling.

This is a full-time position based at Cycling Weekly‘s offices in Farnborough with some flexible and weekend working.

You can apply for the position online here.

About the role

You will produce engaging news and features for the Cycling Weekly website and social media channels. To do that, you will:

Produce timely, relevant breaking news stories

Be proactive in chasing stories and quotes and creating original content for the website, including features and video

Assist the digital editor in working with freelance writers to create original and exciting content

Take a leading role in the team and create content to keep CW the UK’s leading cycling website

Be a key part in driving digital, video and social media traffic growth (measured by UU’s, Visits, Page impressions, Video Views, Likes and Followers – and any other appropriate digital metrics).

Build industry contacts to assist in creating future news and feature content

Continually improve and expand on the breadth of news, features and video content on the site

Help constantly improve the site’s standing in search through optimisation

About you

First and foremost you are passionate about cycling, that’s by far the most important thing! In addition, you will have: