Job vacancy: Digital content writer for Cycling Weekly

Cycling Weekly keeps getting bigger, and we’re searching for a new dynamic writer for our digital team.

Our writer will need to be able to turn their hand to a wide variety of tasks, from writing breaking news stories or reviewing the latest piece of kit, to optimising search and maintaining evergreen pages on the CW website. This individual will bring stories to life with skill, wit and an eye for detail as well as the ability to work quickly but accurately, and be able to adapt to the varying demands of this role.

This junior role would suit someone looking to break into cycling or sports digital journalism for the first time. Knowledge of working online would be a definite advantage, as would a passion for cycling.

This is a full-time freelance position predominantly based in Farnborough, Hampshire, with some remote working.

To apply, please email your CV and covering letter to richard.windsor@ti-media.com