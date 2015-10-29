Miss the racing? Paddy Power releases odds for 2016 Spring Classics

Bookmakers Paddy Power have opened the betting for next season's Spring Classics, with odds of 5/1 that Peter Sagan will win Paris-Roubaix

It’s never too early to start thinking about the 2016 season – something has to keep us going through these lean winter months – and if betting is your thing then you can find some early odds on Paddy Power for next year’s Spring Classics.

Milan-San Remo, Paris-Roubaix, Tour of Flanders, and Liege-Bastogne-Liege are the four spring races you can place your money on at the moment, and there’s some decent money to be had, if you pick the eventual winner.

First up: Milan-San Remo comes in March and Alexander Kristoff is favourite to repeat his 2014 victory with odds of 9/2 that the Norwegian will win. Peter Sagan (5/1), reigning champion John Degenkolb (6/1) and Michael Matthews are (9/1) are the next best-priced riders.

For some slightly longer odds you could back Classics specialist Fabian Cancellara at an incredible 33/1. The Swiss has finished on the podium in four of the last five years, with his lowest finish being seventh in that time. He also won La Primavera in 2008.

Kristoff is again favourite to win Flanders, the biggest of his many wins in 2015, with odds of 3/1 looking a little short. Sagan (5/1), Cancellara (7/1) and Greg Van Avermaet (8/1) are also among the favourites.

Another outsider worth backing, at 25/1, is Lotto-Soudal’s phenom Tiesj Benoot, who finished fifth in the race this year and will only improve with age.

John Degenkolb took an excellent win at Paris-Roubaix this year and is therefore unsurprisingly favourite to win again this year, with odds of 3/1. A good man to back at longer odds could be Etixx-Quick-Step’s Zdenek Stybar (18/1), who finished second to Degenkolb this year and has really found his feet in the Classics in recent years.

Alejandro Valverde (3/1) is the bookies’ pick to add a fourth Liege-Bastogne-Liege title in April, but Joaquim Rodriguez (7/1), Vincenzo Nibali (9/1) and new Team Sky man Michal Kwiatkowski (9/1) are all tipped to challenge the Movistar man.

Adam and Simon Yates are 33/1 and 66/1 respectively for the race, and given the former’s impressive performances in San Sebastian and Canada he could be one to watch in the hilly Ardennes races.