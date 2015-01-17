Will Norwich meet deadline for cycle funding?

Time running out for council to submit plans to the Department of Transport in order to receive infrastructure investment

Councillors in Norwich have admitted that they may not identify the most suitable places to improve cycling infrastructure.

The Norfolk city was one of eight selected to receive a share of £114m from the Department for Transport as part of the Cycling Ambition Cities scheme.

But each chosen city will only be awarded the funds if their proposals are agreed on by the DfT.

The Norwich Evening News has reported that council chiefs fear that with just one month to submit their bid to the DfT, they feel it will be impossible to identify the exact schemes that the money would be spent on.

The council asked for more time to consider their options but that was refused. “There is a chicken and egg issue, but we have got to produce a proposal which meets the Department for Transport approval,” Mike Stonard, cabinet member for transport said.

“Hopefully we will be able to produce another high quality scheme and put Norwich right back on the map for cyclists.

“Should it be satisfied, then we would be able to upgrade further pedalways in the city and add to our ambition to have high quality cycle routes to ensure safer cycling and walking.

“It would make our streets much more pleasant and safer for everybody.”