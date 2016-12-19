Tour de Celeb final episode tonight: Will they stay upright during the Etape du Tour?

Four-part Tour de Celeb concludes on Monday night as the eight celebrities tackle the final challenge: the 2016 Etape du Tour

The final episode of Channel 5’s Tour de Celeb is broadcast this evening (Monday, December 19) at 7pm.

The big question is whether the eight personalities from the world of TV and sport will be able to complete the challenge, and finish the Etape du Tour.

The four-part series has so far has literally charted the ups and downs of Angellica Bell, Darren Gough, Austin Healey, Amy Williams, Jodie Kidd, Louie Spence, Hugo Taylor and Lucy Mecklenburgh. Crashes, tears, vomiting and all.

Overall, the series has been well received by the cycling world, as the eight went through weeks of training to prepare for the 2016 Etape.

Healey started the process as a keen cyclist, and the only one that coaches Rob Hayles and Asker Jeukendrup considered to have the ability to ride the Etape.

TOWIE star Mecklenburgh took a particularly nasty tumble in the opening episode, which saw her cut her knee.

Slowly, the celebrities have got into their cycling and got to grips with their tricky clipless pedals (well, most of them) and we will find out whether they all have what it takes to tackle the Etape.

They will navigate three major climbs along the 122km route from Megève to Morzine: the Col des Aravis, Col de la Colombière and Col de Joux Plane.

They will also have to ride among thousands of other cyclists, which can be a challenge in itself.

Tour de Celeb episode four is broadcast on Channel 5 at 7pm on Monday, December 19.