Tweets of the week: Ryan Mullen, Geraint Thomas, Owain Doull and more

The week's best tweets

As we all know, cyclists and Twitter is often a fantastic combination, allowing the fans a behind the scenes look at what goes on in and around the professional peloton. Here are some of the tweets that caught our eye this week, including ones from Mark Christian, Sam Bennett, Lotto-Soudal and more.

1. It’s on

2. Cycling. Always cycling.

3. Spelt Greg Van Avermaet incorrectly…

4. Nibs outpacing the pacer on the descent

5. Seems legit

6. Who made this..?

7. Couldn’t agree more

8. Bora channelling their inner Gandalf

9. Rue de le Nant Y Wedal, Nice, Wales

10. Zing

We’ll be back in seven days time for more picks from the world of cycling social media.