We’re hiring! Could you be our next Senior Tech Writer?

Do you know your bike tech better than your family’s birthdays? Do all of your friends turn to you for bike buying and equipment advice? And can you combine being an ambassador for our brand while breaking the bad news that a company’s new bike might not be as good as the old one?

This is a rare opportunity to take a pivotal role within a remarkably influential team. Cycling Weekly (part of Future Publishing) is the most-read cycling magazine in the UK, and cyclingweekly.com is the biggest website by some distance. So if you can handle working in a fast-paced environment and take multi-tasking in your stride, this is a dream job of riding bikes, testing new kit and seeing the latest launches before they go public.

>> Try 5 issues of Cycling Weekly magazine for just £5 in our Autumn Subscription Trial. Enjoy the luxury of home delivery and never miss an issue <<

This is a full-time role. Our HQ is in Farnborough, Hampshire – but there is opportunity for remote working. To apply for this role, please submit your CV and a covering letter explaining why this is your dream job!

Key Responsibilities

Review bikes, accessories and kit for Cycling Weekly online and in print

Present tech related videos such as reviews and workshop how-tos

Help compare and contrast cycling kit for regular print grouptests

Assist the Tech Editor in managing magazine content to ensure deadlines are met

Update and produce new buying information online

Hunt out deals for the spend savvy cyclist

What do I need to succeed?

In-depth knowledge of bike tech – past and present

Mechanical know-how

Good industry contacts

Strong writing skills

Understanding of SEO and affiliate revenue streams

Strong organisational skills

Ability to feel comfortable presenting video for YouTube audiences

Flexibility to travel to launches and video/photo shoots that may span several days

What will I get in return?

As well as our standard benefits, we have a number of awesome perks available to our staff including:

Unlimited paid time off (yes you read that right!)

A share in our success- every member of staff receives a profit pool bonus at the end of our financial year

Free food (monthly munchies, bagel Fridays, fresh fruit & snacks and coffee and tea on tap)

Central office locations with cool open plan working spaces

Free digital magazine subscriptions and access to back copies of our print magazines and bookazines

Discounted gym membership and onsite health & wellbeing (yoga at lunch anyone?!)

Annual Future conference – get together with your colleagues to celebrate success and look forward to what’s next

Regular staff socials arranged by our wonderful Employee Community & Culture committees

Huge opportunities to learn and develop whether through professional qualifications, exposure to incredible business projects or informal lunch & learns, hosted by your colleagues

We are Future

Connectors. Creators. Experience Makers

Future is a global multi-platform media company and leading digital publisher, with scalable brands and diversified revenue streams. We are dedicated to connecting over 300 million people worldwide with their passions, through expert content, world-class events and cutting-edge proprietary technology. We have big ambitions to transform media and change people’s lives.

We have a market-leading portfolio of over 220 brands spanning across technology, gaming, TV & entertainment, women’s lifestyle, music, sport, creative and photography, home interest and B2B.

Inclusion & Diversity

At Future we are passionate about ensuring that as a business, we are continuing to promote diversity and inclusion not just in our recruitment processes, but everything we do.

Future is an equal opportunity employer and we will continue to ensure our recruitment process will be free of bias and our workplaces are inclusive, positive, free of discrimination and respects all backgrounds and beliefs. Our culture is underpinned by our values which will continue to ensure that all applicants, current and future employees are treated with respect and fairness.

We are continuing to be inclusive in our approach to flexible working, ensuring that we are making adjustments where required and providing our employees the tools and support to enable them to grow and flourish in their careers.