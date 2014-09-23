Women’s time trial gallery: World Championships 2014

Images from the women's time trial event at the 2014 Road World Championships. Photos by Graham Watson

German Lisa Brennauer swept to victory in the women’s time trial event at the 2014 UCI Road World Championships in Ponferrada, Spain, on Tuesday.

Defending champion and pre-race favourite Ellen van Dijk (Netherlands) was caught in a badly-timed rainstorm and came home soaking wet in seventh position.

Hanna Solovey (Ukraine) claimed silver, with Evelyn Stevens (USA) taking bronze. There were no British competitors in the event.

