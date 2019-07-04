London records biggest increase in cycling journeys since records began

Transport for London (TfL) has released new cycling data, which shows the biggest increase in kilometres ridden in the city since records began.

Data from 2018 shows the strongest growth in the number of kilometres ridden – with the average daily volume increasing to over four million kilometres – an increase of five per cent.

The final quarter of the 2018/2019 financial year saw the average daily volume increase by four per cent vs the same period a year before.

Planners put the increase down to improved infrastructure such as new segregated cycle lanes.

London’s walking and cycling commissioner Will Norman said: “The Mayor is determined to enable more cycling all across the capital, and I’m really pleased last year saw the biggest increase in the amount of cycling in London since records began.

“It is clear that where we have invested in new high-quality routes, people feel safer and more confident cycling on London’s streets. And it is yet more evidence for boroughs across London that investing in walking and cycling infrastructure works – getting more people healthy and active as part of their everyday routine, and making our streets cleaner, greener and safer.”

The overall volume of cycling has grown on all assessed routes since improvements to infrastructure were made, and that volume has accelerated more quickly than elsewhere in London, demonstrating the effectiveness of the measures.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

The organisation also says it has found a positive correlation between increased provision of new cycling infrastructure and cyclists’ perception of safety. It says that the improved confidence was greatest among cyclists using segregated or motor vehicle-free routes.

It notes that more research must be done to formalise the connection, but notes that the demographic profile of those using the routes differs from “those who cycle as a whole” – “these remaining mostly white, male, middle-aged, middle and high-income people who cycle regularly.”

TfL has acknowledged that more work needs to be done to understand if these new or increased trips – brought about by new infrastructure – represent transfers from other modes of transport or riders moving from parallel routes.

TfL will begin work on a new segregated highway on Friday – with work starting on the first section of Cycleway 4, between Tower Bridge and Rotherhithe Roundabout.