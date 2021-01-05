Marc Hirschi leaves Team DSM with immediate effect

Marc Hirschi has terminated his contract with Team DSM with immediate effect to join another team which is not yet clear in an hugely surprising move.

Hirschi won La Flèche Wallonne along with a stage of the Tour de France and the most combative rider award and third at the world championships.

In a team statement, Team DSM said: “Team DSM has reached a settlement agreement with their rider Marc Hirschi to terminate their present employment before the original end date of 31 December 2021. It has been agreed that the agreement will be terminated with immediate effect and that no further comments will be made.

“Marc Hirschi experienced in 2020 a breakthrough season with some amazing highlights. Hirschi and the team brought home some great wins; a stage in the Tour de France and Fleche Wallonne. An exciting 2nd place in Liège-Bastogne-Liège and a podium finish at the Road World Championships (3rd) were a further display of the great season which youngster Hirschi experienced in 2020.

“Team DSM wishes Marc Hirschi all the best for the continuation of his career and expresses its gratitude for what Marc Hirschi has contributed to the team.”

We will update this when we have more information