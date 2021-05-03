Pirelli P Zero tyre range gives you options for all conditions

Promotional feature with Pirelli

With its long history in motorsports, its “pure performance” strapline, its tyres used by three WorldTour pro cycling teams and a grand tour win to its name, you’d expect Pirelli’s P Zero cycle tyres to be all about performance.

That’s absolutely true, but Pirelli’s P Zero range now offers high end tyres for the whole range of conditions, from the lightest racing tyres through to tyres for winter riding. P Zero tyres offer dozens of options for both tubed clinchers and tubeless.

There’s a surprising amount of technology in tyres and Pirelli spends over 6% of its revenues on research and development, employing over 1,900 people in R&D worldwide and holding over 6,500 patents. That research carries over into its bike tyres, with a full range of tyres for your bike designed to provide the right combination of grip, handling, light weight, rolling efficiency and puncture protection wherever you ride and whatever the conditions.

Take the new SmartEVO compound, which incorporates three different polymers for better wet and dry grip without sacrificing excellent rolling resistance. In Pirelli’s latest tubeless P Zero Race TLR tyre, that’s paired with the TechWALL+ casing with bead-to-bead penetration-resistance, an aramid protection belt and a 120tpi fabric that’s lightweight and supple. Pirelli has ported over its FGD tread pattern from World Superbike motorcycle racing too, giving confident handling at the highest lean angles.

The P Zero range offers a full range of tyre widths, from 23mm or 24mm right up to 28mm or 30mm, depending on the tyre, so you’ll find a tyre that takes full advantage of your bike’s clearance however wide or narrow it is.

Let’s run through the P Zero cycle tyre range and the Cinturato Velo TLR and look at each tyre’s intended use.

P Zero Race TLR

The tubeless-ready P Zero Race features all Pirelli’s latest bike tyre tech, designed to meet the needs of its sponsored WorldTour teams, AG2R Citroen, Trek Segafredo and Team BikeExchange.

Pirelli says that its performance betters even its tubular race tyres, thanks to its new SmartEVO tyre compound and 120tpi TechWALL+ casing.

It’s available in 24mm, 26mm, 28mm and 30mm widths with weights between 245g and 320g and is built to the latest ETRTO standards, for a precise fit on tubeless wheel rims. That allows you to fit the 28mm and 30mm tyres on the latest hookless bead rims and run at pressures of up to 73psi, for a comfortable, fast ride.

P Zero Race TLR SL

Pirelli spent three years fine-tuning the SL version of the tubeless-ready P Zero Race as a race day tyre for its pros. It’s shaved the weight of the 24mm width to 230g, the 26mm to 245g and the 28mm tyre to 275g, saving up to 25g on the standard tyre.

It says it’s achieved this with minimal compromise on puncture protection and longevity, carrying over its TechWALL construction and SmartEVO compound from the standard P Zero TLR.

P Zero Race tubed tyre

Not ready to go tubeless yet? Pirelli also sells the P Zero Race tyre as a race-ready all-rounder for use with inner tubes. It shares the SmartEVO compound of the tubeless tyres and its 127tpi casing includes Pirelli’s TechBELT puncture protection layer.

It’s available in 26mm, 28mm and 30mm widths, with weights of 205g, 225g and 245g respectively.

P Zero Road

The final member of Pirelli’s P Zero summer tyre family is the all-rounder P Zero Road tubed tyre. It’s the training tyre for Pirelli’s WorldTour teams, offering puncture protection, reliability and comfort with weights of 215g for the 24mm, 235g for the 26mm and 255g for the 28mm tyre.

There’s a TechBELT puncture protection layer built in and Pirelli uses its EVOCompound rubber for grip and high mileage durability.

P Zero Velo 4S

With summer around the corner it may be time to forget about winter, but cold and wet weather are never far away. Pirelli has this covered with the P Zero Velo 4S all weather performance tyre, which prioritises winter grip and handling.

It’s a tubed tyre, comes in 23mm, 25mm or 28mm widths and uses Pirelli’s grippy SmartNET silica rubber compound, along with an Aramid band for puncture protection. Pirelli hasn’t sacrificed performance for durability though, with weights between 200g and 245g per tyre.

Cinturato Velo TLR

The Cinturato Velo TLR tyre is, as its name suggests, tubeless ready, although you can run it with a tube if you prefer. It’s available in five widths from 24mm right up to 35mm, so there’s a tyre to match any bike.

It’s protected by Pirelli’s Armour Tech bead-to-bead nylon layer with an aramid band and more aramid fibres in the tread, while it shares Pirelli’s SmartNET compound with the P Zero Velo 4S, for many trouble-free miles whatever the road conditions. Weights come in at 280g to 390g.

Take a look at Pirelli’s cycle tyre site for more details of its range, tech and available widths and colours and more info on each tyre’s characteristics.

We’ve focussed on the performance P Zero road bike tyres, but don’t forget the tubeless-ready Cinturato gravel and cyclocross range, the Scorpion MTB tyre range and the Cycl-e tyres designed specifically for electric bikes.