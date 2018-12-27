Seven of the best cycling deals from the holiday sales, including half price Rapha

We've scoured the internet for the best deals from the holiday sales

The holiday season is drawing to a close… let the holiday sales begin! The time immediately following Christmas can be a veritable bargain bonanza and we’ve brought you the best offerings on a range of products from jackets, wheels, shoes and more.

The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more.

With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Gore C5 1985 Shakedry jacket was £250, now £175

The Gore-Tex Shakedry technology is some of the most advanced rain resistant materials on the market, and the jacket we’ve been using has never wetted out on us. It dries with a simple shake – it really has to be used to be believed.

You can get a better idea of the product by reading our review of one of Gore’s other jackets.

Buy now: Gore C5 1985 Shakedry jacket at Chain Reaction Cycles for £175

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL T Tubular wheelset was £1759, now £729.99

This is one of the finest deals we’ve seen this festive period, with the carbon fibre Mavic Ksyrium Pro wheels on a whopping discount.

Their light weight makes them a perfect climbing wheelset, and their 25mm depth means they’re not slow to accelerate. However, bear in mind that they’re tubular, so they’re a more specific purchase, but if you still use tubs you’re in luck!

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL T front wheel now £299

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL T rear wheels now £429.99

POC Octal helmet was £180, now £130

The POC Octal is one of the better looking bike helmets out there, and has become recognisable thanks to the head’s off the EF Education First team. It’s a climber’s helmet really, with the big vents helping to air your head whilst also keeping the weight down.

Buy now: POC Octal helmet at Evans Cycles for £130

Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL C wheelset was £1579, now £1184.25

This is the clincher version of the wheels above, and will probably appeal to more riders. They’re still discounted by 25%, which is nothing to be sniffed at.

The disc brake rotors are attached via six bolts, and the 25mm carbon rim is light, making them the perfect climbing wheels.

Buy now: Mavic Ksyrium Pro Carbon SL C wheelset at Cyclestore for £1184.25

Sidi Shot shoes were £349, now £199

Read more: Sidi shot review

The Sidi Shot shoes use the brand’s Techno 3 closing system to provide a symmetrical closure across the top of the feet to avoid hot spots. The soles are typically Sidi: very stiff and performance orientated, and they’ve been ridden to success by Chris Froome countless times.

Buy now: Sidi Shot shoes at Merlin Cycles for £199

Rapha Pro Team Aero long sleeve jersey was £150, now £75

Read more: Rapha Pro Team Aero long sleeve jersey review

The Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey is one of the finest seasonal long sleeve jerseys on the market. It’s thin, so it’s not for freezing cold days but it’s comfortable, with a good cut. Even better, now it’s half price.

Buy now: Rapha Pro Team Aero long sleeve at Chain Reaction Cycles for £75

Continental GP5000 tyres (pair) with tubes were £120, now £92

Read more: Continental GP5000 tyre review

The brand new GP5000 tyres have hit the ground running, already being discounted at Merlin Cycles. We’ve reviewed them already and found that Conti had managed to make the best better, offering the best of both puncture protection and speed.

In this deal you get two tyres and a set of inner tubes too. Bargain!

Buy now: Continental Gp5000 tyres and tubes at Merlin Cycles for £92

That’s all the deals for now, be sure to check back in the future for more great offers!