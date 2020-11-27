Tyre deals: massive Black Friday savings on Conti, Vittoria, Schwalbe, Michelin and Challenge

Here they are – the latest deals on tyres this Black Friday.

We’ve scouted out some amazing deals on the likes of the Continental Grand Prix 5000 in both its clincher and tubeless formats. The tan-wall limited edition is just gorgeous – and it’s got 29 per cent off at ProBikeKit!

Don’t miss the great Wiggle offer on the very fast and very desirable Vittoria Corsa G2.0. All sizes are available as we write, and the tan-wall version is on sale at the same price too.

There’s also the Michelin Power All Season – the French brand’s updated all-year-round tyre that supplies excellent levels of grip and puncture protection.

The tyres featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). With each product is a ‘View Deal’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay.

Best Black Friday deals on tyres UK

Continental Grand Prix 5000 Tan Wall Limited Edition Twin Pack from ProBikeKit £119.99 £84.99

A 29 per cent discount is incredible value for a set of these fast-rolling, super grippy – and ever so stylish – clincher racing tyres. View Deal

Vittoria Corsa G2.0 road tyre from Wiggle £54.99 £39

Save 29 per cent on Vittoria’s super-quick Corsa G2.0, which comes in tan wall as well as all black. Available in 23mm, 25mm and 28mm as long as you’re quick! View Deal

Continental Grand Prix 5000 Tubeless from Tweeks £69.95 £41.95

Fabulous deal on the tubeless version of Conti’s top racing tyre – this equates to a massive 41 per cent off the SRP. Available in all sizes – 25mm, 28mm and 32mm. View Deal Michelin Power All Season from Tweeks £47.99 £34

Michelin’s all-year-round tyre supplies excellent grip and puncture resistance and it’s fast-rolling enough not to slow you down. Available in all 23mm, 25mm and 28mm as we write. View Deal

Schwalbe Pro One Evo Tubeless from Chain Reaction Cycles £64.99 £33.99

We really rate the Schwalbe Pro One. Tubeless and made from Onestar material, it features a MicroSkin casing to prevent punctures or slashes. Never hold your mates up on the club run again. View Deal

Continental Ultra Sport II road tyre from Wiggle £24.99 £7.99

A high level of performance at a very low price – especially this Black Friday price. With a 3/180 TPI carcass these clinchers are fast but durable, with Conti’s Pure Grip compound that ranks just behind its flagship Black Chili. View Deal

Vittoria Zaffiro Pro folding clincher road tyre from Wiggle £20.99 £12.99

Perfect as a training tyre, the Vittoria Zaffiro is ideal for year-round riding, with solid puncture protection and superb grip thanks to the Aqua-Flow rain tread. View Deal

Vittoria Pave CG open clincher road tyre from Wiggle £40.99 £29.99

Designed as a Paris-Roubaix tyre, these are hand made and designed for riding on the toughest terrains and in the worst weather conditions. 25m and 27mm still available as we write. View Deal

Challenge Strada open 25mm tyre from ProBikeKit £53 £37.99

With a 300 TPI casing, the Strada Open gives a really supple ride, but still includes flat protection in its 240 gram weight. View Deal Vittoria Rubino Pro folding clincher tyre from Wiggle £23.50 £13.99

Perfect training tyres already competitively priced but now an absolute steal at almost half the SRP. 23mm and 25mm still available. View Deal

Best Black Friday deals on tyres USA

US: Continental Grand Prix 5000 Tan Wall Limited Edition Twin Pack from ProBikeKit $159.99 $95.00

For those buying from the US, today is your lucky day; there’s a massive 41 per cent reduction just waiting to be snapped up on Conti’s top racing tyres – these are the clincher versions. View Deal

Vittoria Corsa G2.0 road tyre from Wiggle $72.99 $49.99

Save 29 per cent on Vittoria’s super-quick Corsa G2.0, which comes in tan wall as well as all black. Available in 23mm, 25mm and 28mm as long as you’re quick! View Deal

Schwalbe Pro One Evo Tubeless from Chain Reaction Cycles $77.99 $38.41

Ready for everything you throw at it, this is a durable tyre from Schwalbe Tubeless-ready and constructed from its Onestar material, it is a smooth and reliable ride. It can take a lot of punishment too, it features a MicroSkin casing to prevent punctures or slashes. It is also a pretty supple 127 TPI, this adds extra strength and durability. View Deal

Continental Ultra Sport II road tyre from Wiggle $31 $17.99

This tyre gives you all you will need performance wise with racing. Robust puncture protection from the 3/180 TPI design. Also amazing grip thanks to the silica based material. View Deal Vittoria Zaffiro Pro folding clincher road tyre from Wiggle $32.99 $11

An amazing 66% off for US customers! Perfect as a training tyre, the Vittoria Zaffiro is ideal for year-round riding, with solid puncture protection and superb grip thanks to the Aqua-Flow rain tread. View Deal

Vittoria Pave CG open clincher road tyre from Wiggle $51.05 $28.99

Designed as a Paris-Roubaix tyre, these are hand made and designed for riding on the toughest terrains and in the worst weather conditions. 25m and 27mm still available as we write. View Deal Challenge Strada open 25mm tyre from ProBikeKit $70.49 $42.99

With a 300 TPI casing, the Strada Open gives a really supple ride, but still includes flat protection in its 240 gram weight. View Deal Vittoria Rubino Pro folding clincher tyre from Wiggle $27.27 $14

Perfect training tyres already competitively priced but now an absolute steal at almost half the SRP. 23mm and 25mm still available. View Deal

Don’t forget to look out for more bargains from the on-line retailers coming up soon.