Cyber Monday 2017 UK cycling deals: last chance to upgrade before sales end

Cyber Monday is an extension of the crazy discounts offered on Black Friday, here's our guide to the best Cyber Monday cycling deals

Retailers have long since extended their discounts after Black Friday, across the weekend and on to ‘Cyber Monday’. The idea being that shoppers would raid the stores over the weekend in person, then log on to shop during their [extended] lunch breaks at work on Monday.

The event itself is similar to Black Friday, and many cycling retailers have pretty much stuck with the same deals. However, a few have added some exciting new offers…

Some of the best Cyber Monday 2017 UK deals:

Best Cyber Monday/Black Friday 2017 bike deals

The newest 2018 bikes have rolled on to the shop floor – so that means the 2017 versions are now reduced and there are further bargains as part of the Cyber Monday/Black Friday parade…

Quarq Elsa R-110BDC powermeter BB30

The Quarq Elsa is a lightweight spider with integrated electronics, and ANT+ connectivity. It’s capable of giving independent left and ride measurements for more accurate power data.

See the Quarq Elsa R-110BDC powermeter BB30 at ProBikeKit for £619

B’Twin Triban 500 SE Road Bike at Decathlon for £269 – plus free delivery for Cyber Monday

This great entry level road bike is reduced by 10% – and Decathlon is offering free delivery.

Buy now: B’Twin Triban 500 SE road bike at Decathlon for £269 (was £299)

Look 765 Ultegra Road Bike – 2017 – was £2200, now £1398

An endurance road machine, from one of cycling’s iconic brands – kitted out with Ultegra.

Buy now: Look 765 Ultegra Road Bike – 2017 – was £2200, now £1398

Ribble Sportive Racing Ultegra was £1,449, now £1,049

An incredible with £400 off this Ribble Sportive bike with Ultegra, specced out with quick rolling Mavic Aksium wheels that are light and reliable.

Buy now: Ribble Sportive Racing Ultegra at Ribble for £1,049

Best Cyber Monday/Black Friday 2017 Hybrid bike deals

HOY Shizuoka .001 2018 Hybrid Bike – was £650, now £485

The Shizuoka employs a fast and light road style frame, with single chainring to cut down on maintenance and disc brakes for quick stopping.

Buy now: HOY Shizuoka .001 2018 Hybrid Bike at Evans Cycles for £485

Best Cyber Monday/Black Friday 2017 clothing deals

Winter can be a tough time to ride, but you can get comfortable with the right kit. Proper winter kit can carry a high price tag, but there are deals which can cut the prices in half…

Lazer Z1 Helmet – was £199.99, now £59.99

ProBikeKit has added new reductions – including a massive 70% off the Z1 – with tons of vents for breathability and a streamlined shell.

Buy now: Lazer Z1 Helmet at ProBikeKit for £59.99

Castelli Gabba 3 Jersey – was £150, now £75

The Castelli Gabba is probably the most iconic race jersey in cycling – water resistant but warm – and now half price.

Buy now: Castelli Gabba 3 Jersey at Wiggle for £75

Specialized Expert 2017 Road Shoes – was £184.99, now £100

Renowned for creating excellent cycling shoes with insoles designed to correct knee tracking, Specialized offer the Expert shoes with FACT carbon sole and Boa dials.

Buy now: Specialized Expert 2017 Road Shoes at Rutland for £10o

Best Cyber Monday/Black Friday 2017 cycling computer and tech deals

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are traditionally tech based sales – and there are plenty of fancy computerised deals on offer for cyclists…

Nokia Body+ – Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale – was £99.95, now £49.99

Track the effect training is having on your body with these clever scales – they monitor weight, body fat percentage, water percentage, muscle mass and bone mass.

Buy now: Nokia Body+ – Body Composition Wi-Fi Scale at Amazon – was £99.95, now £49.99

Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband – was £139.99, now £99.99

Admittedly not cycling specific, but if you want to track your lifestyle and check you’re keeping active outside of the time you spend on the bike, the Fitbit with Heart Rate is where it’s at – and you can keep an eye on your resting heart rate too – giving you an early indication of fatigue build up.

Buy now: Fitbit Charge 2 Heart Rate and Fitness Wristband at Amazon – was £139.99, now £99.99

Wahoo Elemnt GPS – was £249, now £189.99

Using ANT+ and Bluetooth, the Wahoo Elemnt has become a major competitor for Garmin. Set your fields up using an app and record distance, speed, elevation and heart rate/power/cadence with the relevant add ons.

Buy now: Wahoo Elemnt GPS at Chain Reaction Cycles for £189.99

Garmin Edge 520 GPS – was £279, now £167

Still the market leader, the Garmin Edge 520 is the newest version of the ever popular Edge 500 – offering everything you need to track your rides and upload to training software (plus Strava).

Buy now: Garmin Edge 520 at Amazon for £167

Garmin Edge 1000 was £499.99, now £299.99

The all singing/all dancing version – the Garmin Edge 1000 has now been superseded by the Garmin Edge 1030 – but it’s still a high tech device with brilliant navigation and fitness metrics – such as auto FTP testing.

Buy now: Garmin Edge 1000 for £299.99

Best Cyber Monday/Black Friday 2017 bike light deals

You need a white light on the front of your bike and a red light on the rear – by law if you’re riding in the dark. A beam over 1000+ lumes acts much like a car headlight – which means you can ride almost as you would during summer. Road specific versions ensure you don’t dazzle other road users.

Hoicmoic USB Rechargeable Bike Lights – was £50.99, now £16.99

USB rechargable lights at a bargain price, on a Lightning Deal from Amazon – in a few hours they’ll be £22.99 – which is still a decent saving

Buy now: Hoicmoic USB Rechargeable Bike Lights at Amazon for £16.99

Exposure Strada 1200 lumen with DayBright front light – was £289.95, now £202.96

A full 1200 lumens, with a road specific beam that provides side visibility and doesn’t dazzle on-coming road users.

There’s more light deals out there – check out what else is on offer – Evans Cycles has 30% off on a range of Exposure lights.

Buy now: Exposure Strada 1200 with DayBright Front Light for £202.96 at Evans Cycles

Exposure TraceR 75 lumen rear light with DayBright – was £39.95 now £27.96

Buy now: Exposure TraceR 75 lumen rear light with DayBright was £39.95 now £27.96

Best Black Friday wheel and tyre reviews

A new set of hoops can make a huge difference to your ride – and of course you’ll need spanking new tyres to match…

Continental GP4000s II Folding TyreS With 2 Free Inner Tubes – was £109.99, now £61.99 at Merlin

One of the most popular tyre options, on a cracking deal with free tubes included…

Continental GP4000s II Folding TyreS With 2 Free Inner Tubes at Merlin for £61.99 (was £109.99)

The Mavic Kysrium Pro Disc wheelset – was £714, now £430

An upgrade set of wheels fitted out for disc brakes – with a bumper bargain price.

>>> Review: Mavic Kysrium Elite wheelset

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro Disc rear wheel at Cycle Surgery for £230

Buy now: Mavic Kysrium Pro Disc front wheel at Cycle Surgery for £200

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday falls on the November 27, which marks the perfect opportunity to do that last little bit Christmas shopping.

What is Cyber Monday?

Black Friday shoppers spent more in 2016 than 2015 – with the majority of sales made online

Well, to be honest, it’s largely an extension of Black Friday. The lines blur a little, but you can expect the deals to continue from Black Friday (24th Nov) over the Saturday and Sunday and on to Cyber Monday.

Here in the UK, the phenomenon is quite recent, and is best associate with enormous tech discounts. However, there is actually loads of opportunities to snap up awesome cycling deals.

As you might expect, since the explosion of internet shopping, events such as Cyber Monday have become enormously popular.

In fact, Cyber Monday last year saw British shoppers spend a mind boggling £1.8 billion, and £5.8 billion in the four days from Black Friday to Cyber Monday.

Where can I find the best Cyber Monday cycling deals?

Photo: Daniel Gould

With numerous online cycling retailers, cyclists in the UK are well set to benefit from the American tradition. Last year, Evans Cycles, Chain Reaction Cycles, Wiggle and many more offered up big discounts on loads of cool cycling kit.

It’s a “tradition” that obviously works in favour of the retailers because they can get rid of the remnants of this year’s stock before taking on 2018’s produce.

When will the Cyber Monday deals be available

Most retailers do a pretty good job of sign posting their cyber monday cycling deals. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean the discounts start at 00.01 on Monday morning.

As we mentioned earlier, the lines are increasingly blurring, whatever deals happen over the weekend, the chances are they’ll double on actual Cyber Monday.

Announcements will be made on both the retailers own websites and through their social media channels. To help you wade through the onslaught of real deals and pseudo-deals, we’ll be updating this page with the very best deals and information so be sure to check back.

Cyber Monday shopping tips

Buying a bike

Cyber Monday will be manic, you’ll be bombarded by deals and it’ll be tempting just to fork out the cash right away. However, chances are you’ll blow a load of cash and leave with products you necessarily didn’t want.

To best protect your bank balance, follow these tips…

Be well informed

A handful of retailers will remain completely silent about the details of their Black Friday sale until the actual day. Most will drip feed information, giving you a chance to prepare for your shopping in advance. Here’s how to stay informed:

Sign up to mailing lists: A plague that you avoid most of the year, ahead of Black Friday it’s actually a really good idea to subscribe to the mailing lists of major retailers, as they’ll often send priority invites to view sale stock ahead of the general public

Bookmark this page: Retailers will send us forewarning of their sale offers in the form of press releases – and we’ll publish the information on this page as soon as we’re able

Follow brands and retailers on social media: They will share details with their loyal followers in advance – so click ‘like’ and ‘follow’ to be first in the queue

Know what you want… and budget!

Cyber Monday will be filled with genuinely excellent discounts, but there will also be a fair amount of chaff.

Knowing products, and knowing what you want to purchase will be an enormous asset on the day and stop you getting side tracked by the kit you don’t need. In turn, it’ll go a long way to stopping you over spending.

Chances are some of the discounts will be same as those kicking around before the day anyway.

Check returns policies

As always, these vary from store to store – but in some cases returns may be limited to 30 days. So if you pick up a gift for someone on Black Friday, by Christmas day a return may be out of the question. Though we don’t doubt your gift giving prowess, it’s a good idea to bear this in mind.