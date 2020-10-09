Best road cycling helmet deals right now

Protecting your head doesn’t have to be at the cost of style or function and with many modern day helmets meeting strict regulations and law, you are pretty much free to pick one that matches your style and application.

The primary job of a cycling helmet is to protect your head in the event of an incident. However, brands are constantly pushing forwards in their attempts to make them more lightweight, more aero and more comfortable.

You can pick up a basic, entry level helmet that will meet the safety requirements in the UK for around £50 quite comfortably. However, for the cutting edge in aerodynamics, the lightest lid on the block or the most breathable brainbox, prices will exceed £200. Which is where deals come in.

The Cycling Weekly tech team has tested all sorts of cycling helmets over the past few years, so we certainly know what represents a good investment. We scoured the internet for the best deals out there, on helmets that we’d recommend ourselves.

Kask Utopia Road Helmet | was £219/$287.99, now from £153/$201.20

This helmet scored 9/10 when we reviewed it, getting a thumbs up for breathability, aerodynamics and comfort.

Read more: Kask Utopia review

View now: Kask Utopia helmet at Wiggle from £153/$201.20 (was £219/$287.99)

Giro Aether Spherical Road Cycling Helmet (MIPS) | was £289.99, now £169

This helmet received a 10/10 score from our review team. We could not fault it at all – and so it comes highly recommended thanks to its low weight, excellent cooling and on-trend aesthetic.

Read more: Giro Aether MIPS review

View now: Giro Aether Spherical Road Cycling Helmet (MIPS) at Tredz for £169 (was £289.99)

POC OCTAL X HELMET | was £200/$262.49, now £109.39/$143.99

This is a helmet that prioritises low weight and breathability over aerodynamics, when it comes to safety, POC’s own ‘aramid bridge technology’ adds to strcutural integrity.

View now: POC Octal X helmet at Pro Bike Kit for £109.39/$143.99 (was £200/$262.49)

MET Strale Road Cycling Helmet | was £79.99, now £59.99

The Strale from MET strikes a nice balance between weight, breathability, aerodynamics and price. It uses the brand’s ‘Safe-T’ fit system, which features on its more expensive lids, too, offering plenty of adjustment and peace of mind.

View now: MET Strale helmet at Tredz for £59.99 (was £79.99)

Oakley AR05 Helmet (MIPS) | was £199/$261.69, now from £62.69/$82.44

An aero lid, designed to cut through the air, with a MIPS protective layer for additional safety and peace of mind.

View now: Oakley AR05 Helmet (MIPS) at Wiggle from £62.69/$82.44

Abus GameChanger | was £179.99, now from £93.99

Abus’ wind cheating GameChanger helmet is all about getting an aerodynamic advantage. Developed in conjunction with the Movistar team it features a shape designed to work in the real world no matter your head position. Here at Cycling Weekly we really rate the latest wave of helmets coming from the German company and the GameChanger is certainly going to be no different.

View now: Abus GameChanger from Pro Bike Kit from £93.99/$123.49 (was £179.99/$235.99)

Kask Mojito Sport Road Helmet | was £99/$130.19, now £49/$64.44

This is a helmet that’s held a long term position as an icon in cycling, it’s well ventilated, easy to adjust and we’ve found it comfortable to wear when in on test.

Read more: Kask Mojito review

View now: Kask Mojito Sport Road Helmet at Wiggle for £49/$64.44 (was £99/$130.19)