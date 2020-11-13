Best Jenson USA Black Friday Deals

Black Friday has turned into Black November as many online retailers kick off their deals early. Jenson USA is no exception. There are great deals to be hand on complete bikes, components and accessories.
We don’t know what sort of deals Cyber Monday will bring, but we do know that many high-demand products have been in short supply this year, so you’re better off acting fast if you see something you really want.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. By clicking this link we will receive a commission from the retailer – this does not affect the amount you pay.
Jenson USA Black Friday Deals
NINER RLT 9 STEEL RIVAL 1 JENSON USA EXCLUSIVE
$3,360 $2,700
For those who prefer the road less traveled, there is the Niner RLT 9 Steel. The RLT 9 Steel is the multi-tool of the bike world. You’re able to ride dirt trails, gravel trails, or asphalt. It features a Reynolds 853 steel frame that is lightweight and incredibly durable, a PF30 bottom bracket shell, front and rear fender mounts, and a rear rack mount so you can carry extra gear for longer rides.
FIZIK ARIONE R1 CARBON SADDLE $300.00 $219.99
Fizik realizes that cyclists have varying degrees of flexibility, and that affects your riding behavior when cycling at a high performance. This Arione R1 Carbon saddle’s composite carbon co-injected Nylon WingFlex provides optimum performance with ideal stiffness to weight construction.
ORBEA ORCA M21ELTD-D
$6,339.00 $5,071.20
The Orbea Orca Aero M21eLTD-D comes decked out with a complete SRAM Force eTap electronic drivetrain, providing you with smooth and reliable shifting performance you can count on. Attack and outsprint the competition on Vision Carbon Wheels wrapped in Hutchinson Fusion tires. The Orbea seat post reduces air turbulence due to its aero profile and still manages to maintain great vibration absorption capabilities.
INDUSTRY NINE ULCX235 TRA 650B WHEELS
$510.00 $331.50
Drop bar bikes now find themselves pushed deeper and deeper into the woods, lines between road and off-road bikes are beginning to be blurred due to the trend of 650b mountain bike tire compatibility, but with a glaring blind spot of wheels designed for a mountain bike, not a drop-bar bike. Concessions are made to drivetrain spec, or ideal tire fit, but all those concerns are eliminated as ULCX235 TRA answers the call.
BROOKS CAMBIUM C19 ALL WEATHER SADDLE
$120.00 $89.96
The Brooks Cambium C19 All-Weather Saddle is designed for riders who like to sit in an upright riding position. It is a durable and comfortable saddle that features a vulcanized natural rubber top that provides flexible performance and requires no breaking in. It has a nylon cover that is both waterproof and weatherproof so you can ride rain or shine.
BENNO CARRY ON 27D UTILITY BIKE
$1,099.00 $846.23
The Benno Carry on 27D Bike is designed for commuting and running errands. It has a lightweight aluminum frame and oversized aluminum fenders that help keep riders dry in wet conditions. The utility aluminum rear rack lets you carry all your gear so you can ride efficiently. With wide 24″ x 2.6″ tires, you’ll have a smooth ride anywhere you go.
WTB BYWAY 650B TIRE $
69.95 $62.95
The Byway Road Plus tire delivers supple plus-size traction and smooth riding characteristics farther into the dirt. Staying true to its road usage, a slick centerline borders angular hatching to keep everything smooth on sections of pavement. Intermediate, diamond-shaped peaks provide steadfast traction under power, while consistent and more substantial side knobs extend down the side to protect it against ill-intentioned rocks. With the same overall diameter as a 700 x 30mm road tire, Road Plus provides the option for two different riding experiences with the same endurance road bike.
CRANK BROTHERS CANDY 1 BIKE PEDALS
$59.99 $41.95
The Candy 1 features a one-piece composite body for added support. The unique clipless design allows you four-sided entry making it easy to quickly clip in and out in any condition. The open wing design sheds mud easily and is very durable. Weighing in a mere 294g per pair makes the Candy 1 perfect for gravel and cyclocross.
That’s all the deals for now, keep checking back as we update this page frequently!