Cheap Oakley sunglasses: Five big deals on premium cycling eyewear

Time to upgrade your shades, we've found the best Oakley discounts

If you’re a cyclist in need of a pair of cycling glasses, then chances are you’re thinking about getting a pair of Oakleys; the name has become almost synonymous with the sport. It’s a good job then that we’ve found the best Oakley discounts from a bunch of online retailers. The products featured have been chosen because we know they’re good quality and are an excellent offer at the price we’ve included (at the time of writing). Our tech team have unrivalled expertise and years of experience testing new products, so you can trust our recommendations – and we also know what represents a good deal. Where we’ve reviewed the product we’ve included a link to it so you can read more. With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. If you click on this then we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you purchase the item. This doesn’t affect the amount you pay. Cheap Oakley sunglasses: Oakley Flight Jackets were £184.99, now £148 Read more: Oakley Flight Jacket review We’ll start with the latest pair of Oakleys that came out a couple of months ago. They’re a little different to to the Jawbreakers, mostly in that they’re missing the top half of the frame… Don’t worry though, it’s deliberate and it helps the glasses vent. The other trick to these is the nose bridge that can be extended further from the face to also help venting. Buy now: Oakley Flight Jackets at Rutland Cycling for £148 Oakley Jawbreakers with Prizm Road and Trail lenses were £255, now £178.49

Read more: Oakley Jawbreaker review

Oakley’s Jawbreakers are one of our favourite pair of sunglasses on the market, and that alone would be reason for them to make this list but with this deal you get a whole extra lens, too.

These Jawbreakers at Evans Cycles will ship with a Prizm road lens, which helps increase the contrast of your surroundings, and Oakley’s Prizm Trail lens – perfect for those who like a spot of cyclocross, adventure riding or mountain biking.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreakers with Prizm Road and Trail lenses at Evans Cycles for £178.49

Oakley Radar EV Path Photochromic sunglasses for £140.39

Read more: Oakley Radar EV review

As unbelievable as it might sound, it does sometimes rain here in the UK. Enter Oakley’s Photochromic lenses, a seriously clever piece of tech that adjusts the colouration of the lens depending on what the outside light is doing.

Strictly speaking, the tech was developed for shooting but it’s just as good for a wintery bike ride.

Buy now: Oakley Radar EV Path photochromic sunglasses from Tweeks for £140.39

You can also get the Oakley Jawbreaker’s with the same lens. Does exactly the same job just inside the excellent Jawbreaker frame.

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreaker Photochromic sunglasses at Wiggle for £149.99

Oakley Jawbreakers Tour de France 2018 edition were £195, now £99

Buy now: Oakley Jawbreakers TdF 2018 edition at Chain Reaction Cycles for £99

Almost £100 off a pair of Oakley Jawbreakers is definitely not to be sniffed at, even if they are Tour de France branded ones. To be honest, out of all the TdF branded glasses we’ve seen over the years, these are pretty good. It isn’t too in your face, and the grey bottom half looks pretty nice.