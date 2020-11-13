Best Competitive Cyclist Black Friday deals (USA)

Black Friday has arrived well in advance of the official late November sale day – with offers spilling out of virtual retailers across the cycling industry.
The gear specialists at Competitive Cyclist are no exception. There are great deals to be hand on complete bikes, components and accessories.
To help you navigate the offers, and sweep up the tastiest bargains before they’re gone, we’ve hunted through the retailer’s online shelves to bring you the biggest and best savings.
With each product is a ‘Buy Now’ link. By clicking this link we will receive a commission from the retailer – this does not affect the amount you pay.
Here’s a look at some of the best deals the retailer has on offer…
Competitive Cyclist Black Friday Deals
Mavic Sequence Convertible Jacket – Women’s
$179.95 $79.95
Spring and fall bring difficult weather conditions for the cyclist looking to get in some quality riding in with a group or solo. Overdressed, we quickly overheat, especially as skies clear and temps rise. Mavic has the solution with the Women’s Sequence Convertible Jacket. This top can convert as quickly from a jacket to a vest and back again as the changing weather making it an excellent piece for the shoulder seasons.
Terreno Dry G Plus Tire – Tubeless
$24.50 $54.00
When dry conditions present themselves, choose the Vittoria Dry G Plus Tubeless Tire for your cross bike or gravel rig. The unique “fish scale” center tread rolls extremely fast, but with confidence-inspiring shoulder knobs for braking control and cornering grip. This particular version comes with Vittoria’s TNT casing, which easily seals up for running lower air pressure and gaining bump compliance in tubeless form.
SRAM PowerLock Link For 12-Speed Chain
$17.00 $13.99
The PowerLock Link is the missing link between SRAM’s evolved 12-Speed Chains and, well, themselves. With the PowerLock Link, you can shorten your Eagle chain without using a tool and risking the (inevitable, it often seems) mishap: a link, an ill-fitting pin, a brand-new chain mangled beyond repair.
GARMIN Edge 520 Plus Bike Computer
$279.99 $251.99
The Edge 520 Plus Bike Computer from Garmin continues the tradition of packing powerful data-sending and-receiving units into small packages that are chock full of bike-specific functions and metrics. The Edge 520 Plus comes preloaded with full-color Garmin Cycle Map and Strava Live Segments with turn-by-turn directions so you can discover new rides and challenge yourself against personal bests and other riders’ segments.
SRAM Force ETap AXS 2x Group
$1650.00 $1402.50
Force keeps its super easy shifting logic and benefits from Red trickle-down technology updates. Yes, it’s no surprise that it’s 12-speed, however, SRAM engineers didn’t simply add another cog to this impressive group, it’s a 10-tooth starting cog, afforded by an XD-R freehub, allowing for smaller chainrings up front and a completely new way to think of gear ratios. Additionally, the new group receives full customization afforded by its AXS app, improved front derailleur battery clearance for all-road, gravel, and cyclocross tires.
7MESH Rebellion Jacket – Womens
$349.99 $189.95
7Mesh crafted the Rebellion Jacket for cyclists just who don’t let the busy dawn-to-dusk schedule hold them back from their miles. Those who have the courage and commitment to head out for the sake of the workout, their fitness, and with the far distant spring rides in mind. The Rebellion Jacket is built to handle near torrential downpours of the Pacific Northwest, while still offering a slim fit that doesn’t get in the way of your pedal strokes and movements on the bike.
GIRO Empire ACC Cycling Shoe
$299.99 $179.99
Because of the flexibility of the microfiber upper, as well as the classic lace system, these shoes are able to be tied so that they fit your feet like a second skin. Adding to this is the ultralight and ultra-stiff Easton EC90 ACC Carbon Sole. One of the stiffest soles in the industry, it features a low 6.5mm stack height that mates with the uppers for unrivaled power transfer.
That’s all the deals for now, keep checking back as we update this page frequently!