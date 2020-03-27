Best kids’ bike deals to get little legs riding for less

With summer around the corner and the days growing longer, now is a great time to get your child riding again.

If bikes have been in storage over winter, the chances are your little one has shot up and now needs the next size up, but buying bikes for kids can be a costly business, so we’ve searched the internet for the best deals and bargains, meaning more riding time for you and your family.

We haven’t been able to review all of these bikes, but rest assured, if we’ve included a deal it’s because Cycling Weekly’s tech team recognises the brand and trusts the products they produce. You’ll notice that all the deals include a ‘buy now’ link. By clicking on this link we may receive a small amount of money from the retailer when you buy a product. This does not affect the amount you pay.

Specialized Hot Rock Speed was £335 now £229

The aluminium frame is teamed with a SR Suntour XCT-JR coil spring fork, which comes with 50mm of travel and available in either 20″ or 24″ wheels.

It’s a pretty high quality bike around, being equipped with Shamino Tourney drive train, a 34T chain ring, 7speed 11-34 cassette and Specialized Renegade tyres mean that it will withstand a pretty hard life as your junior rider gets to grips on the trails.

Buy now: Specialized Hot Rock Speed kids bike from Evans Cycles for £229

Bobbin Moonbug was £210 now £105

It’s three years old now, but the 2017 classic design is timeless enough that it’ll always look good. The 20″ wheeled steel bike is aimed at children aged between six and eight, and comes with a Shimano drive train, six gears and easy-reach brake leavers for small hands.

Handy and practical extras like a full length chain guard and mudguards are a helpful addition in the quest to help keep kids clothes clean (or at least not sopping wet when riding through puddles).

Buy now: Bobbin Moodbug from Wiggle for £105

Ridgeback Scoot balance bike was £115 now £74.99

It’s generally considered that the best way to get kids riding is to start them off on a balance bike as it teaches your child a very crucial skill: balance.

The aluminium Ridgeback Scoot is teamed with a steel fork and a reach adjust rear brake; 12″ wheels means that this is the perfect starter bike from around aged two.

Buy now: Ridgeback Scoot balance bike from Tweeks Cycles for £74.99

Raleigh Performance 16 Inch was £250 now £184.99

The 16″ wheel aluminium frame and Chromoly fork keeps it simple with a single gear, 16t front and 14t sprocket at the rear, meaning it’s a great first pedal bike. The twin Tektro J3 rim brakes are designed specifically for little hands, making them easy to use.

For smaller legs, there’s the 14″ wheel version which was £240 and is now £179.99, or for slightly less little legs, there’s also a good deal on the 20″ wheel range, with a 25% discount on taking it from £300 to £224.99.

Buy now: Raleigh Performance 16 Inch from Rutland Cycling for £184.99

Wiggins Rouen ADV Junior road bike was £550 now £440

This road and cyclocross aluminium frame and fork comes with full sized 700c wheels, making it the perfect step up to adult size bikes for riders between 13 and 16 years old.

Equipped with Shimano Claris drive train, the 8 speed set up comes with a double chain ring at the front to give 16 gears in total. Tektro cantilver brakes provide the stopping power, and the 700c VEE-Rubber tyres create a swift and speedy ride, along with the spare set of VEE cyclocross tyres for when the terrain gets muddy.

There are some great deals across the Wiggins range for smaller bikes too with savings from £25 upwards, and all qualifying for free delivery at the moment.

Buy now: Wiggins Rouen ADV Junior road bike from Halfords for £440

We’ll keep bringing you more deals as the summer draws closer, so check back!