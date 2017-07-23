Sunday trading: Big discounts on Campag wheels, Saddles and High5 nutrition

Revamp your wardrobe and give your bike some love with some of these wicked deals from the likes of Wiggle, Chain Reaction Cycles, Evans Cycles and many more



Well the Tour de France has been and gone for another year and what a wild ride it was.

To celebrate the great race, here are some banging deals from across the internet.

Campagnolo Shamal Ultra C17 clincher wheelset £900 £684

Released in 2016, there’s a lot of top tech that goes into these Campagnolo wheels. Toroidal milling, Momag and Campagnolo’s Mega G3 spoke design all help make these fast and stiff – perfect if you want to boost your training or racing.

Buy now: Campagnolo Shamal Ultra C17 clincher wheelset at ProBikekit for £684

High5 Zero Electrolyte tablets eight pack £55 £19

Good nutrition will really help you take you riding to the next level. As a rule, we always take some electrolyte drink out with us if we’re riding more than 30km or over an hour.

This deal has eight tubes, and each tube has 20 tablets. That’s a lot of tablets for not a lot of money.

Buy now: High5 Electrolyte tablets 8 pack at Tweeks Cycles for £19

Selle Italia Flow SLR Saddle £131 £82

A good saddle is an absolute must have, especially if you’re looking to increase your mileage. The Selle Italia Flow is pretty lightweight and has a big cutout to help take some of the pressure off your important parts.

Buy now: Selle Italia Flow SLR Saddle at ProBikeKit for £82

Ale Classic Verona short sleeve jersey £70 £55

This jersey is a classic made modern thanks to the incorporation of some top tech. It’ll also make you look a lot cooler than your riding mates, which obviously gives instant speed boosts.

Buy now: Ale Classic Verona short sleeve jersey at Evans Cycles for £55

More tidy deals:

dhb ASV Race bib-shorts £80 – £60

Garmin Forerunner 235 £299 – £221

Sportul Gruppetto Pro bib-shorts £80 – £58.99

Garmin Edge 20 £109 – £84

Quarq DFour Power Meter £872 – £729.99

Shimano Dura-Ace 9100 crankset £499 – £332.99

Giro Peloton cycling cap £24.99 – £19.99

Specialized women’s Pro SL bib short £139.99 – £111.99

Specialized Elasticised shoe cover £29.99 – £9.90

Shimano Ultegra 6800 compact chain set £249.99 £179.99

Look keo grip cleats – £20.99 – £10.49

BMC Team Machine ALR01 105 2016 – £1,249 – £949

Campagnolo Comp One OT 11spd Chainset – £339 –£214

Mavic Cosmic Pro carbon wheelset – £875 – £787.50

Castelli Imprevisto Nano water-repellant jersey – £80 – £55.99

Giro women’s rain jacket – £169.99 – £33.99

Specialized SL Expert bib-short – £99.99 – £79.99

Louis Garneau knee warmers – £19.99 – £11.99

That’s all for this week folks, check back next week for more mega deals!