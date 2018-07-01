Sunday trading: £300 of Zipp 302 wheels plus discounts on Giro Synthe helmets and Techlace shoes

Here’s our weekly run-down of the deals on cycling kit we’ve found on the web this Sunday

This week we’ve found a great selection of products if you’re after summer upgrades. First of all we’ve got the 10/10 wheelset from Zipp, then we’ve got a Giro Synthe on a big discount and the exceptionally good looking Giro Factor Techlace shoes. We’ve also managed to find some great discounts on Kalf’s summer kit, too.

Zipp 302 clincher wheelset was £1,299, now £999

Read more: Zipp 302 carbon clincher wheelset review

It’s rare to see a Zipp wheelset down at this price point, but it’s clear that the 302 clincher wheelset is the brand’s first set of hoops at this price point and it’s clear that they’ve benefited a lot from the gradual trickle down of technology. There are no humpback inspired dimples here, just exception stiffness and speed acceleration. We’ve reviewed these and we scored them a straight 10, they’re just that good and even better, they’re now up to £300 off.

Buy now: Zipp 302 clincher wheelset at Evan’s Cycles for £999

Giro Synthe MIPs was £249, now £174.99

Read more: Giro Synthe review

The exceptional Giro Synthe cycling helmet is now discounted by almost £70, making it an absolute bargain if you want one of the flashiest and best performing pieces of kit. We’ve tested the Giro Synthe and we absolutely loved it, rewarding it a spot on our Editor’s Choice list. It’s better to consider it an aero road helmet because it’s fast, but it’s also cool, with 26 vents helping to increase air flow.

Buy now: Giro Synthe MIPs at Chain Reaction Cycles for £174.99

Kalf clothing

Read more: Kalf Flux jersey

Kalf clothing was first released back in 2017, but we were immediately impressed. Evans Cycles now has that range in its clearance sale. The Flux jersey is now available from £48, and we loved its close fit and its excellent technical details.

Buy now: Kalf Flux jersey at Evans Cycles from £48

The Flux shorts are as equally well built and also on a whopping 20% discount, making them just £67.99. For that price you’re getting a really comfortable pad and a great fit on the legs.

Buy now: Kalf Flux shorts at Evans Cycles for £67.99

Giro Factor Techlace shoes were £299, now £194

Read more: Giro Factor Techlace review

Buy now: Giro Factor Techlace shoes ar ProBikeKit for £194

While these are a really high end pair of shoes, they’re also currently on a great offer, with almost £100 off. We’ve tested them, and we found them to be a nice pair of riding shoes, and the Boa dial as well as the velcro straps offer a secure fit system with on the fly adjustment. Meanwhile, the carbon sole is stiff, giving them a performance boost when you’re getting hard on the pedals.

Shimano Dura-Ace R9100 groupset was £1874.99 now from £999.99

Castelli Alpha ROS jersey was £220 now from £109

Altura NV saddle pack medium was £16.99 now £9.99

Castelli Volata 2 jersey was £95 now from £66.49

Schwalbe One tubeless tyre was £49.99 now £19.12

Endura FS260 Pro Slick overshoes were £24.99 now £8.74

Shimano 105 5800 cassette was £49.99 now from £34.99

Shimano SPD-SL cleats were £20 now £10.01

OnGuard Brute Long D lock was £60 now £25.99

Specialized Sport cycling shoes were £79.99 now £49.99

Specialized BG Sport mitts were £19.99 now £9.99

Shimano 105 pedals were £109.99 now £64.99

GT85 dry lube was £6.99 now £4.49

Scicon Aerotech Evolution X bike box was £699.99 now £399.99

KMC Z510 HX 1/8 single speed chain was £12.99 now £7.99

Exposure Diablo front light was £209.95 now £159.95

