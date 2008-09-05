EUROBIKE EXCLUSIVE: ASSOS CLOTHING

If the thought of winter is getting you down, here’s a couple of treats from Assos to look forward to for next season.

An updated lightweight cape and longsleeve skinsuit. The CS:Uno Aerochronosuit looks fast on its hanger and is sure to be in high demand for the next TT season.

The cape, though not completely waterproof is intended to be the choice for chilly early mornings and damp days. Assos have also expanded their off the bike Dopo Bici range.

CYCLING WEEKLY AT EUROBIKE 2008



Computer Love



Bontrager road shoe



Tacx Cyclo X simulator



Castelli clothing



Most components by Pinarello



Shimano Di2 becomes SEIS Electronic Dura Ace



Titanium treats



11 speeds ahead!



Milram Focus team bikes



GT GTR Team Carbon bike



New Look chainset



De Rosa Neo Pro bike



New Mavic shoes and pedals



Deda Zero bars and Zero Nero stem



New SRM cranks and head unit



Fizik Antare saddle



Cippo in heels!



Cervelo S2 and S3 frames



New custom Litespeed TT bike



New HED wheelset



New Giro helmets and mitts



Scott X1 cyclo-cross bike



Zipp carbon chainset and stem



Shimano’s new custom-fit road shoe