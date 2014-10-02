Garmin launch new Forerunner 920XT multi-sport watch

Latest edition of the triathlon watch from Garmin comes with a range of new features specifically for cycling

Words by Jack Beavis

Packed with features not dissimilar to that of the new Apple Watch, Garmin launched its new multisport watch, the Forerunner 920XT this week, aiming to take training to the next level.

Designed primarily for triathlon, the Garmin XT range is extremely cyclist friendly, with the new incarnation featuring the likes of GPS, ANT+ and WiFi connectivity.

As well as the ANT+, which can connect to give you any power meter, heart rate and cadence readings you might need, the 920XT also offers a V02 max estimate to riders training with a heart rate monitor.

The high resolution colour display promises to make easy viewing of stats, while a built in altimeter, you can get accurate climbing and gradient information in real time.

As with the most recent wave of Edge bike computers, the 920XT has a dual GLONASS and GPS receptor to ensure satellite reception is accurate and quickly acquired.

The watch stands out from its competitors with its ability to connect with smart phones via Bluetooth. The watch can notify users of incoming calls, texts, emails and calendar reminders, bringing aspects of the office with you, though these can be easily switched off if you’re looking for peace and quiet while you’re out on your bike.

If you’ve got a Garmin Virb video camera, you can also use the watch as a wireless remote, taking video and photos directly from your wrist or bike. Data upload is seamless via Wi-Fi connection directly to Garmin Connect or via Bluetooth on an enabled smart phone. As with the latest series of Edge models, live activity tracking is available via the smart phone app.

Garmin market the 920XT as being 18% slimmer and 15% lighter (61g) than its predecessor, the 910XT.

If you prefer your bike computer to be bar mounted rather than on your wrist while riding, the 920XT can fit securely onto your bike with a specifically designed mount available from Garmin.

Made for everyday use, the 920XT doubles up as a fitness band, providing features such as a pedometer, calorie counter and an audible inactivity alarm to measure your activity levels throughout the day.

Garmin claim that the battery can last an impressive 24 hours in ‘Training Mode’ making it suitable for even the longest of endurance events.

The Forerunner 920XT is expected to be available towards the end of the year in black/blue or red/white for $389.99.

Find out more at the Garmin website.