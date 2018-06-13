Wider, lighter, stronger: we ride the updated Hunt 4Seasons Disc wheelset

An extra 2mm rim width and ready for tubeless running

Hunt Bike Wheels has just launched Version 2 of its best-selling 4Seasons Disc wheelset. With the trend to wider tyres on road bikes continuing apace, the update includes a new rim that goes up from 17mm internal width to 19mm. External width goes up by 1mm to 24mm.

At the same time, Hunt has shaved around 10-15 grams off the wheelset weight, using a new high fatigue resistance aluminium alloy for the rim. Untaped, they weigh a claimed 1570g. Not wanting to undo Hunt’s standard pre-delivery taping, we weighed them taped up at 1632g (772g front, 860g rear) – right in line with the brand’s claim.

Another new feature of the Version 2 4Seasons Disc wheels is the use of a black reflective 3M rim decal, to add to visibility when riding at night. The wheels are still specced on Mason Cycles’s Resolution and Definition bikes.

As usual, you get compatibility with a wide range of quick release and thru-axle hub configurations, with QR skewers in the box. The rims are also taped and tubeless ready and are supplied with tubeless valves.

Drivetrain compatibility is ensured by the option to spec a Campagnolo or SRAM XD freehub when ordering. You can also select from a range of tubeless tyre options from Hunt’s site; it says that the rims should handle anything from 23mm up to 45mm happily.

Hunt uses 24 two-crossed J-bend black stainless steel spokes front and rear, with brass nipples for enhanced corrosion resistance.

The price of the new Version 2 of the 4Seasons Disc has increased slightly, from £299 to £319, but for a lightweight, strong alloy wheelset that should prove durable, this still looks like very good value.

Riding the Version 2 4Seasons Disc wheelset

We’ve been given an exclusive pre-launch ride of the Version 2 4Seasons Disc. Not wanting to give them an easy ride, we set up the wheels with tubeless cyclocross tyres, so we could take them over the bumpier surfaces on which they excel.

Tubeless set-up was hassle-free, with the tyres fitting easily over the rims and sealing quickly with a track pump, without the need for a fancy reservoir to give a blast of air.

Fitting the Hunt 4Seasons Disc wheels to a Cannondale CAADX cyclocross bike meant swapping to the quick release axle standard, another hassle-free process, which just meant pushing out the thru-axle adapters and swapping in quick release end caps.

Out riding, the Hunt 4Seasons Discs have coped just fine with all the abuse we’ve thrown at them, including mud, roots and rock bashes, after a wash looking none the worse for the experience and staying tight and true.

The wheels’ weight is low enough that they feel fast and responsive, improving the ride feel over the CAADX’s stock wheelset. At just over £300, they’re a bargain upgrade.