Massive Attack: WyndyMilla’s signature model overhauled after seven years

Seven years after Surrey based bike brand WynyMilla launched with the Massive Attack, the signature model has been redesigned, with the all rounder race bike gaining improved aerodynamics and a greater stiffness to weight ratio.

The newest incarnation of the Massive Attack features an updated head and downtube construction, made from a single piece of carbon to increase rigidity at the headtube and fork, whilst reducing weight.

The bottom bracket shell has been beefed up too, and it’s still threaded.

The rear triangle has been reworked, so riders can opt for rim brakes or flat mount discs, and the dropped seat stays that have pretty much dominated bike design over the last year have been added in to help cheat the wind and boost comfort.

The downtube now uses a Kammtail shape, upping the aero credentials, alongside a D shaped seatpost and seat tube which is more more aero and offers a degree of flex for additional comfort.

Other seat tube adjustments include a more secure method of attaching the front mech, to cut down on chain dropping and fine tune shifting.

The seat post clamp, located on the top tube, has been refined to to keep an aero profile whilst increasing ease of use – something that can be lacking in aero bikes.

There’s also clearance for tyres up to 30c, in keeping with modern trends towards mixed terrain riding, or just maximised comfort.

The dropouts are now fully metal, making them stronger and more reliable, and they and the brake mounts have been moulded into the chainstay for smoother cable routing as well as weight reduction.

As per previous models, there is no talk of tweaked geometry because this is entirely custom – each bike is built from handcrafted carbon tubes using unique dimensions and head/seat angles based on bike fit data, then set up entirely to rider requirement and whim.

The same goes for the spec, and builds can suit mechanical, Di2 EPS and eTap options. Paint jobs are custom too, with riders able to colour up their frame however they like with help from WM Paintworks.

The redesign completes the new range, with WynyMilla adding a new Saw Doctor aero model and Massive Attack ST steel bike to the line up earlier this year.

Henry Furniss, founder of WyndyMilla, commented: “The Massive Attack model has been a staple member of the WyndyMilla family for years.

“It’s won road championships and races all over the world” he said, referencing wins from the likes of Hannah Barnes in her National Championship winning season, adding “it has [also] been the go-to, do-it-all machine for most of our loyal customers, we’re proud to be reintroducing the model to match the discerning tastes and requirements of the modern cyclist.

“We’ve spent months redesigning and improving our best-selling bike to continue to offer the best in performance and comfort, with brand new tubing to bridge speed with endurance.

“The ability to offer wider tyre clearance has also been important to offer our customers greater choice; we can’t wait to give new Massive Attack owners wings”