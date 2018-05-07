Tech of the week: pro-proven kit from dhb, a 330g chainset and hidden tricks on your Garmin

Plus the latest instalment on Sagan’s eyewear, a SEAT fixie and pro-level bike fit

New bikes, components and clothing

Well, the Giro d’Italia is off on its three week jaunt around Italy – oh, and Israel. To celebrate, Cycling Weekly’s cover has turned pink.

Grand tours are often when bike brands roll out their newest machines and we’ve checked out Groupama-FDJ’s new Lapierre Xelius XL bike ahead of the race.

Another brand with a new bike this week is car maker SEAT. It’s teamed up with Italian bike maker Fabike to launch a belt drive single speed with drop bars and disc brakes.

If you’re after a lightweight, aero chainset, take a look at the new 3T Torno. Developed by 3T’s THM carbon component brand, it’s single ring only and weighs just 330g. The price? 1,049 Euros.

Dhb has unveiled its latest, highest level clothing range this week. Called Aeron Lab it was over two years in the making and includes climber’s kit and a skinsuit – a first for the brand. It’s the kit worn by Tour de Yorkshire stage one winner Harry Tanfield and we’ve had a look at his Canyon Aeroad bike too.

Sagan sunnies stop press news

We spotted Peter Sagan wearing a new model of his signature 100% sunglasses at Paris-Roubaix. Now they’ve been officially launched by 100%. Called the S2, they come in seven different versions. They’re joined by another new sunglass model, the Sportcoupe.

If you’ve finally decided the weather’s good enough to get your bike out of the shed this bank holiday weekend, you might be suffering from spring knee pain. We’ve told you what to do to avoid it.

You might also be tempted by a bike fit. Phil Burt previously worked for pros and Olympians, but is now offering his services to the rest of us. Or you can always follow our tips to fine-tune your saddle height at home.

We’ve also told you 13 clever things that your Garmin can do, which you might not know about and looked out Britain’s toughest roads , if you want to challenge yourself.

Plus there are some choice bank holiday bargains up for grabs in this week’s Sunday Trading.