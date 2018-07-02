Tech of the week: a quick bike change, MIPS helmets rated and more

Also Mitchelton-Scott to ride Pirellis and Peter Sagan’s jerseys

New bikes, new tubs and new wheels

If you find switching between bikes difficult, spare a thought for pro continental team Fortuneo-Samsic. With less than two weeks to go to the start of the Tour de France, where they’re a wildcard team, they announced that they were changing from Look to BH machines. It’s not clear what precipitated the swap, but adapting to new machines so close to a major race is unlikely to be easy.

A more considered change was announced by Mitchelton-Scott this week. They will be riding Pirelli PZero Velo tubs at the Tour. But their announcement said they’d already covered 300,000km on unbranded Pirellis in training and racing.

Also this week, Vision has released its new Trimax 25 KB alloy wheelset. It comes with an extra long wearing treatment on its brake tracks, is tubeless ready and weighs under 1400g. And if you’re looking for a wheel upgrade, we’ve given you our pick of disc brake wheelsets.

New BMC e-bike range launched

BMC has launched a new range of carbon e-bikes, designed to work effectively both on and off road. It includes a microsuspension system in the seatstays, which provides 10mm of travel for better comfort and traction.

There are also four new spec levels of the Specialized Tarmac SL6 Disc launched, which means you no longer need to shell out £9250 for the S-Works version if you want a Tarmac SL6 with discs – you can now get aboard from just £2250.

And we’ve asked how long it is since Peter Sagan last wore a standard team jersey without national or world champion’s colours. A long time ago: at the time, he was fresh faced, clean shaven and riding for Liquigas-Cannondale.

There are more and more MIPS helmets out there, with the sliding insert claimed to help reduce shear forces on the head in the event of a glancing impact. Now that claim has been backed up by tests performed at Virginia Tech, who rated six MIPS helmets as the top performers of 30 tested.

As usual, we have had Sunday Trading bargains yesterday as well as top deals on kit from Castelli, Giro and others on Thursday.