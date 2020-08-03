The Kask Mojito³ is a ‘reincarnation of an icon’

A complete revamp of Kask’s best selling Mojito helmet sees the introduction of this, the new Mojito³ (Mojito Cubed).

Since the original’s release in 2011 the Mojito has proven to be Kask’s most popular model, selling over a million helmets to date. When it was released it represented the pinnacle of Kask’s helmet design and the following year found fame as the helmet of choice for Sir Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky, culminating in victory at the Tour de France.

An updated Mojito X was released in 2018, taking advantage of innovations in construction and materials yet still retaining the classic Mojito shape. The Mojito³ has certainly taken inspiration from the iconic design but has brought the Mojito kicking and screaming into a new decade with a thoroughly modern look.

So what’s new?

The new Mojito³ employs a new construction that emphasises safety and weight reduction. The new helmet surpasses the European safety certification requirements by a considerable 48%. The new Mojito³ is also WG 11 certified, WG 11 (Working Group 11) is a further safety standard that incorporates oblique impact testing to measure rotational impact mitigation amongst other things.

The new construction of the Mojito³ has resulted in a 32% improvement on rear impacts, up to 25% improvement on frontal impacts and up to 12% improvement on top of helmet impacts, in comparison to its Mojito X predecessor.

Aside the new construction it’s obvious to see the aesthetics of the Mojito³ have been modernised yet with more than a few design nods to the existing helmet (which to be honest is looking pretty dated). It retains the organic, swoopy ‘beak’ style front profile and aero wing-like overhang at the rear end so you can certainly see the family resemblance shining through with the new version.

Seventeen vents contribute towards a helmet that has had airflow optimisation as a prerequisite to the design. These are larger than on the existing Mojito and the inside has been sculpted to provide better airflow through the helmet.

The new Mojito³ also gets the Octo Fit retention system as found in Kask’s higher end helmets. This enables better fine tuning of the helmets fit for individuals as the system moves in several ways. There’s also a new internal pad system that uses something called Blue Tech material designed to increase comfort and allow for rapid sweat wicking and reduced skin irritation.

The new helmet weighs in at 233 grams on our scales for a medium (52-58cm), Kask claim 230 grams so pretty much on the nose. The new construction and shape has added ten grams to the Mojito³ compared to the existing Mojito X, but it’s still very competitive.

The Mojito³ will be available in three sizes – Small (50-56cm), Medium (52-58cm) and Large (59-62cm). It will also be available in six colours: Black Matt, Yellow Fluo, Orange Fluo, White, Black and Grey.

UK pricing will be £130 for most colours however the Matte Black will retail at £140 and is available from Kask dealers as from today.