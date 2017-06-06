Watch live: CVR Esports World Cup on Zwift

Watch the London round of the CVR Esports World Cup tonight live from 6pm (UK time)

Cycligent has launched a World Cup series which you can watch live here tonight from 6pm.

20 riders across both men and women categories will compete in each round – the London race will include the likes of former Tour de France rider Adrian Timmis, Paralympian Eve McCrystal and two-time Brompton world champion Rachael Elliot.

The round held tonight (June 6, 2017) will be at Kachette, 347 Old Street, London EC1V 9LP, with racing kicking off at 18:00. Entry and to watch the event is free but donations to World Bicycle Relief are welcome.

Cycling fans and esports enthusiasts are invited to cheer on racers in the first European round of the CVR certified race, which will be streamed live via Cycling Weekly, Twitch and the official event website.

This event amongst other rounds dotted around the world (list below) will culminate at the final in Las Vegas scheduled for April 2018.

This, Cycligent says, it is bridging the gap between the virtual world and physical effort using a live audience, with a virtual one with real player pitched next to each other competing with others across the globe. It is then streamed live in HD via Twitch and viewable anywhere both on mobile and desktop. It says it wants to bring the booming online esport community into the world of cycling using the popular platform Zwift.

Cycligent’s Virtual Rankings (CVR) provides authentication and calibrations of all rider stats. This means that all racers should have verified height and weight measurements, thus ensuring that all riders adhere to the racing regulations and that in-game performances are correct.

If you’d like to be considered for future live events, all you’ll need to do is to sign up and race in the ‘Race-in’ on Zwift which take place in the run-up of each live event. Dates are yet to be confirmed but the next events are as follows: August – Las Vegas, September – France, October – TBC, November – Tokyo, Japan, January – Australia and March – Country Qualifiers * Venues subject to change.