Zwift brings its cycling virtual reality to your smartphone

The American company is launching an iOS Beta program of its online training and gaming platform

If you always wanted to train indoors with Zwift – but you couldn’t because you didn’t own a dedicated Mac or PC – today you can finally celebrate. The American company has now announced it will open its app to iPad and iPhone too. The full launch of Zwift for iOS will be complete by the end of the year, while at this stage the company has just released the beta version of the iOS (limited version for test) and invites will be sent to the Zwift community to test it out.

“We’re committed to making Zwift more accessible, easier to set up and stress-free to ride” said Eric Min, Zwift CEO and founder, in a press release made public at Eurobike, “Zwifting on iPad and iPhone achieves all of this without compromising on a quality experience for our users.”

“Twelve months ago,” he added, “Zwift was a product associated with high spec computers, ANT+ dongles, and permanent home set-ups with large screen TVs. Very soon, this same product will be available at the tap of a finger from the App Store, entirely portable and easy to connect via Bluetooth. This is great news for cyclists across the world who live in city apartments and shared homes, where space is a premium.”

The prices for the iOS version will be the same as the Mac and PC version, that is $10/£8 per month, offered as a no-obligation monthly subscription.