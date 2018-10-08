Quick-Step Floors announce new title sponsor

The WorldTour team will be changing name next season as a new sponsor comes on board

Quick-Step Floors have announced a new title sponsor and a change of name for 2019.

The Belgian window profile manufacturer Deceuninck will be joining the team sponsorship from next season as the team will be known as Deceuninck-Quick-Step.

A multi-year deal has been signed between the two parties after a concerted effort to find more backers by Quick-Step boss Patrick Lefevere.

Levefere said: “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Deceuninck on board for the next seasons.

“Thanks to their commitment and that of other partners, the team can think of the future and build on what we have achieved during this outstanding season.

“Over the years, we’ve shown that we are one of the major players in the sport and our results guarantee both exposure and international visibility.”

Deceuninck, which was founded in 1937 and is based in Belgium, will have its logo prominently displayed on the jersey, according to the team.

Quick-Step is cycling’s number one team with 69 wins this year, but have struggled to find a new sponsor to help with its current budget.

Reports suggested that rising star sprinter Fernando Gaviria and climbing revelation Enric Mas could leave the team to free up budget.

It is unclear what the new sponsorship means for the current line-up.

CEO of Deceuninck, Francis Van Eeckhout, said: “We are delighted with the powerful partnership in international cycling, one of the most popular sports in Europe and emerging worldwide.

“This high-valued sponsorship offers plenty of commercial opportunities for Deceuninck and all our customers.

“I’m confident this is a new milestone for the company.”