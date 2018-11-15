Amstel Gold Race 2019: Everything you need to know

Everything you need to know about the Amstel Gold Race, taking place on Sunday April 21

The Amstel Gold Race is one of the Ardennes Classics (despite being situated in the Netherlands) and takes place on Sunday April 21 in 2018.

The race is usually a hotly contested affair being the first of the three Ardennes, before La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

Taking a place in the UCI WorldTour, and the UCI Women’s WorldTour, both the men’s and women’s races draw in some of the top riders in the world.

Last year’s men’s winner Michael Valgren (Astana) took victory after beating Roman Kreuziger (Mitchelton-Scott) to the line in a two-up sprint.

The women’s race was introduced in 2017 – and so far, it’s been won by Anna van der Breggen both times. In 2018, she showed her dominance by attacking with 27 kilometres to go before soloing to victory.

Amstel Gold Race 2019 route

The 54rd edition of the race will feature the same narrow roads, short, sharp ascents, twists and turns we’ve come to expect from the Ardennes Classics.

The 240km men’s route changed slightly in 2018 and though the official route has yet to be announced, we anticipate no change.

Following the start, at the Market in Maastricht, riders will complete three big loops through the South Limburg hills – covering three ascents of the Cauberg and passages of the finish line in Vilt-Valkenburg.

The final loop will contain ascents of the Geulhemmerberg and Bemelerberg, but not the Cauberg. Instead, after the climb of the Geulhemmerberg the peloton will descend via the Kuitenbergweg towards the district Amby. Once down, after the Molenweg and the Peutgensweg, they’ll cross the Rasberg, climb the Bemelerberg, turn left towards Terblijt and then right again via the Rijnsbergerweg on the Sibberweg – where they’ll enter the last kilometre.

The change was designed to drive competition levels, by making perfect positioning all the more cruicial. Race Director Leo van Vliet commented on the change, saying: “we are looking for the narrower roads on what will make the control of the peloton more difficult.”

The 120km women’s race starts and finishes at the same place as the men’s, about 1.8 kilometers past the top of the Cauberg. The peloton will confront the 970 metre de Geulhemmerberg, with its eight per cent gradient, the Bemelerberg (900 meters, gradient seven per cent) and the infamous 800 metre, 12 per cent Cauberg along the way.

Amstel Gold Race 2019 TV guide

Last year, the race was shown live on Eurosport 1, with highlights later in the evening. We’ll update this page with timings when we’ve got them.

You can also follow updates on the official Twitter account: @Amstelgoldrace

Amstel Gold Race past winners

Taking it back to the year 2000, the winners are as follows:

2000 Erik Zabel (GER) Team Telekom

2001 Erik Dekker (NED) Rabobank

2002 Michele Bartoli (ITA) Fassa Bortolo

2003 Alexandre Vinokourov (KAZ) Team Telekom

2004 Davide Rebellin (ITA) Gerolsteiner

2005 Danilo Di Luca (ITA) Liquigas–Bianchi

2006 Fränk Schleck (LUX) Team CSC

2007 Stefan Schumacher (GER) Gerolsteiner

2008 Damiano Cunego (ITA) Lampre

2009 Serguei Ivanov (RUS) Team Katusha

2010 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto

2011 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Omega Pharma–Lotto

2012 Enrico Gasparotto (ITA) Astana

2013 Roman Kreuziger (CZE) Saxo–Tinkoff

2014 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) BMC Racing Team

2015 Michał Kwiatkowski (POL) Etixx–Quick-Step

2016 Enrico Gasparotto (ITA) Wanty–Groupe Gobert

2017 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Quick-Step Floors

Amstel Gold Race women’s past winners

2017 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans

2018 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans