Can De Pauw and De Ketele win a third straight London Six Day?

The Belgians took the early lead on an impressive opening night

Moreno De Pauw and Kenny De Ketele made an impressive start to the defence of their London Six Day title on Tuesday night, winning two events and topping the leaderboard on the first day.

The Belgian pair are looking to make it three consecutive wins after the event was brought back in 2015, and they made the perfect start through De Pauw after he won the opening Madison of the evening.

De Pauw then doubled up on victories by winning the first 40-lap Derny race of the competition, placing him and De Ketele firmly at the top of the standings.

Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh were the best of the British pairs after day one, finishing third overall, however there was additional success for the Brits through Steven Burke and Chris Latham.

Cavendish was able to to take an impressive victory in the second 40-lap Derny race, despite unclipping from his pedal during the race.

Burke and Latham worked well together to grab a victory on the night as well, taking the team elimination in a hectic race.

The final event of the night, the second Madison, saw Spanish pair Alberto Torres and Sebastien Mora Vedri take the win to secure second in the overall.

London Six Day 2017, day one overall standings

1 Kenny De Ketele & Moreno De Pauw (Bel) 103 points

2 Alberto Torres & Sebastien Mora Vedri (Esp) 101

3 Mark Cavendish & Peter Kennaugh (GBr) 72 (-1)

4 Cameron Meyer & Callum Scotson (Aus) 72 (-1)

5 Yoeri Havik & Pieters (Ned) 68 (-1)

6 Theo Reinhardt & Kersten Thiele (Ger) 54 (-1)

7 Morgan Kneisky & Benjamin Thomas (Fra) 34 (-1)

8 Niklas Larsen & Casper Von Folsach (Den) 62 (-2)

9 Casper Pedersen & Marc Hester (Den) 50 (-2)

10 Felix English & Mark Downey (Irl) 45 (-2)

11 Ollie Wood & Mark Stewart (GBr) 45 (-2)

12 Nick Stopler & Melvin Van Zijl (Ned) 29 (-2)

13 Steven Burke & Chris Latham (GBr) 46 (-3)

14 Wojciech Pszczolarski And Adrian Teklinski (Pol) 23 (-3)

15 Sebastian Schmiedel & Maximilian Beyer (Ger) 19 (-4)

16 Vajtec Hacecky & Aloiskankovsky (Cze) 14 (-6)