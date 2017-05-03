Giro d’Italia odds: Who are the bookmakers tipping for victory?

Bookies back Quintana victory, with many seeing him as the odds-on favourite

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) is the stand-out favourite for the Giro d’Italia, with many bookmakers putting the Colombian as the odds-on pick for the first Grand Tour of the season.

The 2014 Giro champion has enjoyed a good start to the year after a dominant performance at Tirreno-Adriatico, meaning that the best odds are are a rather unattractive 11/10.

The other front runner is defending champion Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) whose best odds are 13/2, with most bookies offering 5/1 or 6/1 for the Italian rider to deliver a home victory in the 100th edition of the Giro d’Italia.

After his performance at last year’s race where he finished fourth after suffering a crash and losing time while in pink on stage 18, Steven Kruijswijk (LottoNL-Jumbo) is next up with odds of around 10/1.

Geraint Thomas and Mikel Landa, Team Sky’s co-leaders in the race, both command odds of around 14/1, as do Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ), while the other British GC hopeful, Adam Yates (Orica-Scott), is a slightly longer shot at 18/1 along with Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo).

If the bookies are to believed then Tejay Van Garderen (BMC Racing) and Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) should both be content with top 10 finishes with odds of between 25/1 and 33/1.

Meanwhile the likes of Simon Yates (Orica-Scott) at 50/1, Leopold König (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 66/1, and Primoz Roglic (LottoNL-Jumbo) at 80/1 seem particularly unattractive seeing as none of them will be riding.